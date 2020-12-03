Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The top two in the Bundesliga will square off on Saturday as league leaders Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena.

Both teams relied on late goals in their respective midweek Champions League ties, as Bayern denied Atletico Madrid a win while Leipzig kept their qualification hopes alive by beating Istanbul Basaksehir.

RB Leipzig are seen as genuine challengers for Bayern Munich’s throne this season as Julian Nagelsmann has managed to successfully imbibe his philosophy after taking over in 2019.

Although Leipzig finished a whopping 16 points behind the Bavarians in the Bundesliga table last season, they finished just three points behind Borussia Dortmund who were second. Leipzig also did well in Europe last season.

This season will be about consistency, and it remains to be seen if Leipzig can match Bayern Munich in that aspect.

They have been reasonably consistent in the Bundesliga, and are just two points behind Hansi Flick’s side. A win for Leipzig would take them above Bayern Munich, and further boost their confidence ahead of a crunch Champions League tie next week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have started extremely well, and will look to bounce back to winning ways following their draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Hansi Flick will be able to recall several senior players who did not feature in the midweek tie.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In their relatively young Bundesliga existence, Leipzig have managed just one win against Bayern Munich. However, Nagelsmann has a decent record against the Bavarians, winning twice and drawing three times in the eight games he has managed against them.

The east Germans have lost just one in their last five games, while Bayern Munich have drawn twice in their last five outings. This includes a surprise stalemate against Werder Bremen in their last Bundesliga home game.

Bayern Munich are the league’s best scorers, having managed 31 goals in just nine games this season.

Every Bayern goal so far 🎥



31 from nine games 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/VK2OpzOHMe — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 2, 2020

Bayern Munich form guide: W-D-W-W-D

RB Leipzig form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich will hope Robert Lewandowski is back in time for the clash against Leipzig. The Polish international has a minor muscular issue, but did complete a running session and could feature on the weekend if needed.

Injured: Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski

Suspended: None

Julian Nagelsmann does not have any new injury blows to deal with. South Korean striker Hee-Chan Hwang is unlikely to feature as he is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Lukas Klosterman, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs

Doubtful: Hee-chan Hwang (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Gorezka, Corentin Tolisso; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayern Munich will head into the game as favorites and considering they rested some of their key players, they will be in better physical condition for the game. Leipzig overcame the first of three big tests against Istanbul on Wednesday, but could fall short against the Bavarians come Saturday.

Best attack vs. Best defence

Bayern vs. Leipzig

1st vs. 2nd



🔥🔜 #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/NyE0pbIA61 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 3, 2020

Flick’s side have scored a whopping 10 goals more than the next best attacking teams in Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin. Even though Leipzig have the best defence in the league, Bayern’s attacking quality should prove too much for Nagelsmann’s side. We predict win for the hosts.

Match Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig