Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Tayfun Korkut's Hertha Berlin in the league. Goals from French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and German forwards Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. A second-half goal from young Dutch midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp proved to be a mere consolation for Hertha Berlin.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from Hungary international Willi Orban and young Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol secured the win for Domenico Tedesco's RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating RB Leipzig 4-1. Goals from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, young midfielder Jamal Musiala, winger Leroy Sane and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ensured victory for Bayern Munich. Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer scored the consolation goal for RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-D

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without German midfielder Leon Goretzka and Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies. Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Senegal international Bouna Sarr are both representing their nations at AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco will be without German left-back Marcel Halstenberg. There are doubts over the availability of young French centre-back Mohamed Simakan.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: Mohamed Simakan

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



#WeAreLeipzig Mo #Simakan reported pains in the right knee after a duel in training, but subsequent MRI scans revealed no ligament damage Mo #Simakan reported pains in the right knee after a duel in training, but subsequent MRI scans revealed no ligament damage 🙏🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/q35QbQAqOX

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas have been nominated for the @LaureusSport World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards 🤝 Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas have been nominated for the @LaureusSport World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards 🤝 https://t.co/FnoTx3JaIM

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Henrichs, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayern Munich, as expected, sit at the top of the league table, and look set to win the Bundesliga comfortably once again. Their efficiency and ruthlessness should be appreciated more.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 6th in the league. It has been an inconsistent season for the club, with a poor start to the campaign seeing the removal of manager Jesse Marsch. They seem to have hit good form under Domenico Tedesco, though.

Bayern Munich should win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Edited by Abhinav Anand