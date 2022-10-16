Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side thrashed Nantes by a 4-0 margin in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front. The Bavarian giants eased past Viktoria Plzen by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against SC Freiburg and have won 28 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's one victory.

Bayern Munich have played 22 home games without defeat against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga - the most games against a single opponent without losing in the top flight.

Since 2018, SC Freiburg have found the back of the net in each of their last eight league matches against Bayern Munich - no other team has managed this feat in the competition.

SC Freiburg go into a match against Bayern Munich while sitting ahead of them in the Bundesliga for only the third time in their history.

Bayern Munich's 12 points from their first nine league matches this season is their worst start to a Bundesliga campaign since 2011.

Borussia Dortmund scored against Bayern Munich in the fifth minute of injury last week - the latest goal the Bavarians have conceded in the Bundesliga since 2004.

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their prolific best this season and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this weekend. The Bavarians have been surprisingly poor in the Bundesliga and will need to build a string of positive results in the competition.

SC Freiburg have been in exceptional form so far and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

