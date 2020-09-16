Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich are set to host Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in their opening Bundesliga fixture of the season.

This is the first match of the league season for both clubs. Bayern Munich completed the treble last season and will come into the new campaign as the favourites to win the Bundesliga once more.

The Bavarians last played an official game in August, when they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final courtesy of a Kingsley Coman goal to clinch the trophy.

Schalke 04, on the other hand, last played in June when they lost 4-0 to SC Freiburg. A brace from Germany international Luca Waldschmidt and goals from Jonathan Schmid and Lucas Holer sealed the deal for SC Freiburg and concluded an abysmal season for Schalke 04.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

In 36 previous encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 27 games, lost three and drawn six.

Their most recent league match was in January, with Bayern Munich thrashing Schalke 04 5-0. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry sealed an easy win for the German giants.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Schalke 04 form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Team News

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns in defence. New signing Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi is out with an injury, while there remain doubts over the availability of versatile defender David Alaba and veteran centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi

Doubtful: David Alaba, Jerome Boateng

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Schalke 04 could be without Serbia international and former Manchester City centre-back Matija Nastasic as well as Senegalese defender Salif Sane.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matija Nastasic, Salif Sane

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Schalke 04 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Markus Schubert, Timo Becker, Ozan Kabak, Bastian Oczipka, Hamza Mendyl, Rabbi Matondo, Suat Serdar, Alessandro Schopf, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Ahmed Kutucu

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Prediction

Bayern Munich will be the overwhelming favourites coming into this game. Manager Hansi Flick could potentially hand a debut to winger Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich's marquee signing of the summer.

Schalke 04, on the other hand, decided to let important midfielder Weston McKennie go to Juventus. Manager David Wagner has a difficult task to complete if Schalke 04 hope to get a positive result from this game.

Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, and under manager Hansi Flick they have looked frightening. The arrival of Sane will only add to an already impressive attack, and it would be a surprise if Schalke get anything out of this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Schalke 04

