Bayern Munich vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Super Cup 2020

Bayern Munich are set to play Sevilla at the Puskas Arena on Thursday in the latest edition of the UEFA Super Cup.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of an 8-0 thrashing of Schalke 04 in their opening league game. Having completed the treble last season, the Bavarians carried their stunning form into the new season, giving Schalke little room to operate.

A hat-trick from Germany international Serge Gnabry and goals from Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, new arrival Leroy Sane and youngster Jamal Musiala sealed the victory for Hansi Flick's men.

Sevilla, on the other hand, last played a competitive game of football in August, when they beat Antonio Conte's Inter Milan 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League final. Dutch striker Luuk de Jong scored a brace, with a Romelu Lukaku own goal securing the win and the trophy for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Lukaku and centre-back Diego Godin scored the consolation goals for the Italian giants.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In two previous encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won one game and drawn the other.

Their most recent match was in 2018 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, with Sevilla forward Joaquin Correa getting sent off in the second half. Bayern Munich progressed having beaten Sevilla 2-1 away.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: yet to play

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Team News

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will be unable to call upon the services of new signing, defender Tanguy Nianzou, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of versatile defender David Alaba as well.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: David Alaba

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without two key players from last season. Midfielder Ever Banega has left the club for Al-Shabab, while left-back Sergio Reguilon has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal. There are no known injury issues in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Prediction

Bayern Munich have looked untouchable in recent months, and the addition of winger Leroy Sane to an already enviable attack makes them one of the firm favourites to win the Champions League once again.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have brought back Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, with the Croatia international a favourite during his time there. He will be tasked with replacing Ever Banega. Centre-back Jules Kounde is reportedly close to a move to Manchester City, but looks likely to start this game.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win this game. Even with the departure of midfielder Thiago to Liverpool, the Bavarians look stocked in every department. The win over Schalke 04 is a reminder of how good they can be on any given day.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Sevilla

