Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich will host Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon in the sixth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The Bavarians return to domestic action this weekend after beating Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League opener. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in their last league outing and will look to return to winning ways here.

Bayern sit third in the league table with 11 points from five games. They will return to the top of the standings with a win this weekend and will look to do just that. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have struggled in the Bundesliga this season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Schalke in their last game, with Chris Fuhrich's early opener getting cancelled out minutes later.

The Reds are 12th in the standings, with just four points from five games. They will now look to pick up their first league win of the season on Saturday against the holders.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Bayern and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 35 of their previous matchups, while Stuttgart have won just nine.

There have been five draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Team News

Bayern Munich

Bouna Sarr is the only injury concern for manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Injured: Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stuttgart

Josha Vagnoman received a red card last time out, so he will miss the weekend clash, alongside Luca Pfeiffer. Tanguy Coulibaly is also set to miss out due to a toe injury, while Nikolas Nartey is a major doubt after picking up an injury in the off-season.

Injured: Tanguy Coulibaly

Doubtful: Nikolas Nartey

Suspended: Luca Pfeiffer, Josha Vagnoman

Unavailable: None

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Predicted XIs

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Sadio Mane

Stuttgart (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Pascal Stenzel, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, Borna Sosa; Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Serhou Guirassy

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bayern Munich are undefeated in eight games across competitions this season. They have lost just one league game at home this year and will look to continue that run.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are winless in their last five outings. They have a poor record in this fixture and could lose.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart

Edited by Bhargav