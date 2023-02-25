Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2023

In a top-of-the-table clash, Bayern Munich and Union Berlin will go head-to-head in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. Both teams have 42 points to their name and are only separated by goal difference.

The hosts suffered just their second defeat in the Bundesliga last Saturday as Borussia Monchengladbach eked out a 3-2 home win. Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eighth minute, so Bayern had to play with a numerical disadvantage for almost the entirety of the match.

Borussia Dortmund picked up a win in the previous round of fixtures and also have 42 points to their name. Union Berlin failed to make the most of Munich's slip as they played out a goalless draw at home against Schalke last Sunday.

Union Berlin defeated Ajax in the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday, as goals from Robin Knoche, Josip Juranović, and Danilho Doekhi helped them record a 3-1 win on aggregate.

They might be slightly tired from their midweek game and might struggle against the hosts, who head into the game with a rest of eight days.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 3 - In FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin, three teams are tied on points at the top after matchday 21 of the #Bundesliga - the first time this has happened at such a late stage of the season since the introduction of 3-points per win. Exciting. 3 - In FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin, three teams are tied on points at the top after matchday 21 of the #Bundesliga - the first time this has happened at such a late stage of the season since the introduction of 3-points per win. Exciting.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met just seven times thus far with all meetings coming in the Bundesliga since 2019.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the capital club, recording four wins, with two of them coming at home.

Bayern Munich have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in 10 of their 13 games.

Union Berlin are undefeated in all competitions in 2023, dropping points in just two of their nine games this year.

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin have conceded 21 and 24 goals respectively in 21 league games this season, which are the best and the second-best defensive records in the Bundesliga.

The visitors have won their last three away games in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals apiece in those games.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction

The Bavarians have a lengthy injury list and will also be without the services of Upamecano, who will serve a one-match suspension. They are unbeaten at home this season and have never suffered a defeat against the visitors, so they should be hopeful of a positive outcome.

#MiaSanMia #FCBFCU 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann : "I'm expecting a high-class game. It's always tough to play Union because they give you such little space. It will be an exciting and interesting match, which we will hopefully win." 🗣️ @J__Nagelsmann: "I'm expecting a high-class game. It's always tough to play Union because they give you such little space. It will be an exciting and interesting match, which we will hopefully win."#MiaSanMia #FCBFCU https://t.co/X4o59ybz4K

Die Eisernen have seen an upturn in their form this year and are undefeated since the resumption of the Bundesliga last month. They held the hosts to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and, considering their current form, we expect them to produce another strong performance.

Fatigue might be a factor for the visitors, but they have looked solid in their recent games, and we are backing them to take home a point from this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Union Berlin

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamal Musiala to score or assist any time - Yes

