Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Bavarian giants eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Ad

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 40 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 10 victories.

Bayern Munich have lost 27 out of the 117 matches that they have played against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have suffered more defeats only against Borussia Dortmund in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich have won their first seven matches of the season in all competitions - the first time they have achieved such a feat since the 2018-19 season.

Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in their first four games in the Bundesliga this season - a record for any team in the history of the competition.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayern Munich have been a prolific unit in the Bundesliga this season and will look to make the most of their excellent form. Harry Kane scored a brilliant hat-trick in his previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Werder Bremen have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More