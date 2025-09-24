Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview
Werder Bremen are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Bavarian giants eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 40 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 10 victories.
- Bayern Munich have lost 27 out of the 117 matches that they have played against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have suffered more defeats only against Borussia Dortmund in the history of the competition.
- Bayern Munich have won their first seven matches of the season in all competitions - the first time they have achieved such a feat since the 2018-19 season.
- Bayern Munich have scored 18 goals in their first four games in the Bundesliga this season - a record for any team in the history of the competition.
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction
Bayern Munich have been a prolific unit in the Bundesliga this season and will look to make the most of their excellent form. Harry Kane scored a brilliant hat-trick in his previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Werder Bremen have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes