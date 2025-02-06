Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged FSV Mainz to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Bavarian giants defeated Holstein Kiel by a narrow 4-3 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 39 out of the last 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 10 victories.

Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen have played each other on a total of 116 occasions in the history of the Bundesliga - the most-played fixture in the competition.

Bayern Munich have picked up a total of 51 points from their first 20 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season in nine years.

Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 30 points from their first 20 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season in 13 years.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayern Munich have a formidable squad at their disposal and have dominated the Bundesliga this season. The Bavarian giants are the favourites to win the title race this season and will look to build on their lead this week.

Werder Bremen have punched above their weight this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Friday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback