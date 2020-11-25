Bayern Munich: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich are one of the most successful clubs in European football. The Bavarian giants, who won their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title and their second continental treble last season, have also started the new season in a rich vein of form.

Considering the club's achievements and pedigree, some of the finest players in the world ply their trades at Bayern Munich and have one of the heftiest wage bills in European club football.

Last season, Bayern Munich had an annual wage bill of $8.12 million (€6.83 million), which was the most in the Bundesliga. To put this number into perspective, only Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Manchester City had higher wage bills in 2019-20.

Weekly wages of Bayern Munich's first team in 2020-21

Bayern Munich's first team for the 2020-21 season comprises of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and nine forwards. Seven of these players are new arrivals; three of them are new signings, three have arrived on free transfers and one has been signed on loan.

On that note, let us have a look at the weekly wages of Bayern Munich's 2020-21 first team, collated from various sources, in ascending order. Without further ado, let's get started.

#27 Jamal Musiala (Attacking Midfielder) - €5000 per week

Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala may have played only a handful of games for the Bavarian giants, but the 17-year-old managed to etch his name into the club's history books during this period.

After making his name at Chelsea's academy, Musiala arrived at Bayern Munich at the age of 16 last year and became the youngest player to represent the record champions in the Bundesliga.

17 - Jamal #Musiala, aged 17 years and 115 days, is the youngest player to appear for @FCBayernEN in the #Bundesliga. Teenager. #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/YnEmhOmUTb — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 20, 2020

Now 17, the attacking midfielder, who has already appeared six times in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, became the club's youngest-ever goal-scorer when he netted against Schalke.

Musiala is contracted with Bayern Munich till 2022 and reportedly earns around €5000 per week at the club.

#26 Chris Richards (Center-back) - €10,000 per week

Arguably one of the most talented American football players to have emerged on the scene in recent times, Chris Richards arrived at Bayern Munich in 2018 from FC Dallas in the MLS.

This season, the 20-year-old center-back came off the bench against Schalke and made his first Bayern Munich start in the home win against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Richards has a contract with Bayern Munich till 2023 and reportedly earns around €10,000 per week at the club. The player believes that playing against Robert Lewandowski, albeit in training, has made him a better defender. The player said in this regard:

"Even though a lot of times he gets me, it's definitely a back and forth thing. If I can play against Lewandowski, I can play against any striker in the world."

#25 Ron-Thorben Hoffman (Goalkeeper) - €10.500 per week

Former Bayern Munich U-19 player Ron-Thorben Hoffman graduated from the club's youth ranks to sign his first professional contract with the Bavarian giants.

Hoffman, presently the third-choice goalkeeper at Bayern Munich, is contracted with the club till the end of the season and reportedly earns around €10,500 per week at the club. He is yet to make an appearance for the reigning Bundesliga and Champions League winners, though.

#24 Alexander Nubel (Goalkeeper) - €25,000 per week

Alexander Nubel arrived at Bayern Munich this year after apparently rejecting a lucrative contract extension at Schalke.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is widely regarded by many as the long-term successor of Bayern Munich's captain and long-serving captain, Manuel Neuer. However, Nubel has only made one appearance for the club, doing so in the DFB Pokal earlier this season.

🎙️ Alexander #Nübel: "I've settled in at the club and in the city very well - it's all going very, very well, everyone's really nice." #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lWJrmQXQat — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 17, 2020

However, with fixtures in various competitions coming thick and fast, it is only a matter of time before Nubel gets more games under his belt.

Nubel, whose five-year contract with Bayern Munich runs till 2025, reportedly earns around €25,000 per week at the club.

#23 Joshua Zirkzee (Center-forward) - €31,000 per week

Joshua Zirkzee became the youngest Dutch player to score in the Bundesliga when the then 18-year-old center-forward made a goal-scoring debut in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win at Freiburg last season.

Continuing his impressive run last season, Zirkzee scored four Bundesliga goals in nine games to help Bayern Munich seal an eighth consecutive title in the competition.

18 - Joshua #Zirkzee marks his first goal for @FCBayernEN and becomes the youngest Dutch player so score in the Bundesliga (18 years, 210 days). Jongen. #SCFFCB #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/XAf72ppuzg — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 18, 2019

Zirkzee, Bayern Munich's third-youngest goal-scorer, is touted to be the long-term successor of Robert Lewandowski. The young Dutchman is contracted with Bayern Munich till 2023 and reportedly earns around €31,000 per week at the club.

#22 Tiago Dantas (Central Midfielder) - €43,100 per week

Portuguese teenager Tiago Dantas arrived at Bayern Munich on loan from Benfica till the end of the season. The Bavarian giants have an option to sign the 19-year-old midfielder for €8 million, though.

Xavi Alonso/Neves quality in possession pic.twitter.com/H3anJqeIyf — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) October 5, 2020

Dante, who reportedly earns around €41,000 per week, at the club has been likened with the outgoing Thiago Alcantara, who left Bayern Munich to join Premier League champions Liverpool in the summer.