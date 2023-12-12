Bayern Munich Women vs Ajax Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Bayern Munich and Ajax square off in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (December 14).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Magdalena Eriksson, Giulla Gwinn and Jovana Damnjanovic found the back of the net.

Ajax, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at PSV in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. Quinty Sabajo, Romee Leuchter and Bente Jansen scored for Ajax, while Joelle Smits and Chimera Ripa scored either side of an Isa Kardinaal own goal to share the spoils.

Ajax will now turn their focus back to the continent, where they lost 3-0 at AS Roma in their last game. Meanwhile, Bayern's last game in the Women's Champions League was a 1-0 win at PSG.

The win left them second in Group C, having garnered four points from two games, while Ajax are third with three points.

Bayern Munich Women vs Ajax Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They squared off in the Round of 32 of the 2020-21 Champions League, with Bayern progressing with a 6-1 aggregate win.

Seven of Ajax's eight away games this season, including the last six, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Bayern's last 10 games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Bayern have made a 12-game unbeaten start to the season, winning nine.

Bayern have scored at least twice in five of their six home games this season.

Bayern Munich Women vs Ajax Women Prediction

Bayern have started the season impressively and will look to take one step closer to the knockouts with a victory. The Bavarians have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, regularly making the later rounds, albeit without winning the competition.

Ajax, meanwhile, were not given much of an opportunity in the group, but their shock win over PSG on matchday one has put them in a good position. However, there's a distinct gulf in class between the two sides, so expect Bayern to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Ajax

Bayern Munich Women vs Ajax Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bayern to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bayern to score over 1.5 goals