Beijing Guoan vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The much-awaited knock-out stages of the AFC Champions League will finally kick off this weekend as Beijing Guoan lock horns with FC Tokyo at the Education City Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and have a point to prove in this game.

FC Tokyo finished behind Ulsan in their group and managed only 10 points in their six group games. The Japanese giants edged Perth Glory by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their AFC Champions League campaign and hold a slight upper hand going into this game. The Chinese team picked up an astonishing 16 points from their six group games and are in excellent form at the moment.

AFC Champions League: Shanghai Shenhua shock FC Tokyo as Beijing Guoan march on https://t.co/aWpZoEB6X6 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) November 25, 2020

Beijing Guoan vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

FC Tokyo have an excellent record against Beijing Guoan and have scored four goals in two games against their Chinese opponents. Beijing Guoan have never defeated FC Tokyo in an official fixture and will want to make history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2012 and ended in a resounding 3-0 victory for FC Tokyo. Beijing Guoan have improved over the last few years and will want to prove a point in this game.

Beijing Guoan form guide: D-L-W-W-W

FC Tokyo form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Sampdoria vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Beijing Guoan vs FC Tokyo Team News

Cedric Bakambu is not available for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Beijing Guoan

Cheng Piao is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and is also unavailable for this game. Star forward Cedric Bakambu has joined his national team and has been omitted from the squad.

Injuries: Cheng Piao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not Available: Cedric Bakambu

FC Tokyo have an excellent squad

FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo have a fully-fit squad going into this game and need to be at their best against a strong Beijing Guoan outfit. The Japanese side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination this weekend.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Beijing Guoan vs FC Tokyo Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen; Taiyan Jin, Yu Yang, Kim Min-Jae, Wang Gang; Zhang Xizhe, Li Ke, Fernando; Jonathan Viera, Renato Augusto, Alan Carvalho

Le Beijing Guoan de Genesio opposé au FC Tokyo en 16es de la Ligue des champions asiatique https://t.co/LIlnC7aPWT pic.twitter.com/Ee2IEFG1jR — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) December 3, 2020

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano; Ryoya Ogawa, Joan Oumari, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hotaka Nakamura; Shuto Abe, Masato Morishige; Leandro, Takuya Uchida, Hirotaka Mita; Kensuke Nagai

Beijing Guoan vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Beijing Guoan have been excellent in the AFC Champions League so far and will want to build on their excellent run with a victory in this fixture. With the likes of Renato Augusto and Alan Carvalho in their ranks, the Chinese side has built an impressive squad this season.

FC Tokyo have not enjoyed the most comfortable of group campaigns this season and need to take it up a notch on Sunday. The history of this fixture might give FC Tokyo the upper hand but the momentum rests with Beijing Guoan.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-1 FC Tokyo

Also Read: Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21