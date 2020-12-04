Sampdoria vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend with another round of matches as AC Milan take on Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday. AC Milan have exceeded expectations so far this season and are the favourite going into this game.

Sampdoria are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this year. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by Torino last weekend and will need to improve several aspects of their team ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Serie A at the moment and are currently at the top of the table. The Rossoneri crushed Scottish giants Celtic in the Europa League this week and will be confident going into this game.

A Nordic touch to our #MilanCeltic @emirates MVP: what a night for @jenspetter99 🤩



Ma che partita ha fatto? È Hauge il vostro MVP 🏅 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/TLxqUei85K — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 4, 2020

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an exceptional record against Sampdoria and have won 22 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed only eight victories against AC Milan and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier this year was largely a success for Sampdoria as they held the Rossoneri to a 0-0 stalemate. AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months and should be able to win this game.

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Team News

Keita Balde is currently injured

Sampdoria

Sampdoria will be unable to avail the service of Keita Balde against AC Milan this weekend. The home side has several talented players and will need to be at its best on Sunday.

Injured: Keita Balde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Rafael Leao is currently injured and has been ruled out against Sampdoria. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samu Castillejo have recovered from their injuries and might play a part for Stefano Pioli's side this weekend.

Advertisement

Injured: Rafael Leao

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Maya Yoshida, Alex Ferrari, Bartosz Bereszynski; Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Valerio Verre, Fabio Quagliarella

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu; Ante Rebic

Sampdoria vs AC Milan Prediction

Sampdoria have not been at their best under Claudio Ranieri this season and the likes of Antonio Candreva and Fabio Quagliarella will have to bring their vast experience to the fore against AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been exceptional with Stefano Pioli at the helm and have a talented young squad. AC Milan might face a few problems against Sampdoria this weekend but should be able to take all three points away from this game.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 AC Milan

Also Read: Udinese vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21