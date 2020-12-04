Udinese vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back this weekend with another exciting group of fixtures as Atalanta lock horns with Udinese at the Friuli Stadium on Sunday. Atalanta have been well below their prolific best this season and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Udinese have recovered from a slow start to their season and stunned Lazio with a 3-1 victory last weekend. The home side managed seven points in its last three games and will want to be at its best against Atalanta.

Atalanta are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Gian Piero Gasperini's side suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Verona last weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Udinese vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Udinese have a slight historical edge over Atalanta as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 14 victories against Udinese and will want to even the playing field in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier this year ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Atalanta. Luis Muriel was the difference between the two teams on the day and is likely to play an important part in this game.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-L-L

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

Udinese vs Atalanta Team News

Udinese need a victory in this game

Udinese

Udinese are one of the few teams in the Serie A to have a fully-fit squad and will need all the resources at their disposal against a strong Atalanta outfit. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting line-up going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have an excellent squad

Atalanta

Mattia Caldara is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ruslan Malinovskiy has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to feature against Udinese. Matteo Ruggeri made his return in the Champions League during the week and is available for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Mattia Caldara, Ruslan Malinovskiy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo de Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Stefano Okaka, Ignacio Pussetto

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello; Jose Luis Palomino, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

Udinese vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an excellent team but have failed to live up to their potential this season. The likes of Alejandro Gomez and Josip Ilicic have not reached their peak as yet and have a point to prove this weekend.

Udinese have been resurgent over the past few weeks and will want to pull off another upset in this fixture. Atalanta can be lethal on their day, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Atalanta

Also Read: Liverpool vs Wolves prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21