A busy round of Group B fixtures of the Chinese Super League sees pacesetters Beijing Guoan lock horns with Hebei CFFC at the Suzhou City Sports Centre tomorrow.

The club from the Chinese capital have led the race this season, winning each of their opening three matches. They have dispatched teams of course, but have also portrayed a never-say-die attitude whenever they've been in trouble.

Despite Yang Fan's 25th minute red card in their season opener, Beijing Guoan pipped Chongqing Lifan by 2-1, which speaks volumes of their character.

Hebei have undergone contrasting fortunes in the CSL this season, managing just two points from their games so far. Much like many other sides in the group, they are struggling to find a way through to three points.

Superior quality, confidence and recent results against Hebei make Beijing instant favourites, as they are the only team left in the division with a perfect record. Goals from Renato Augusto and Cedric Bakambu capped off a comfortable win for the CSL powerhouse the last time these two teams met.

Can Hebei turn unlikely winners on Wednesday, or will Beijing's merry run continue? We bring everything you need to know ahead of Beijing Guoan's clash against an out-of-sorts Hebei CFFC.

Beijing Guoan v Hebei CFFC: Head-to-head

Beijing Guoan wins: 4

Hebei CFFC wins: 4

Draws: 0

Beijing Guoan v Hebei CFFC: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Beijing Guoan: W-W-W-W-W

Hebei CFFC: D-L-D-L-W

Beijing Guoan v Hebei CFFC: Team News

Cedric Bakambu is expected to spearhead the Beijing attack against Hebei CFFC

Beijing Guoan

Beijing have a couple of injury concerns heading into their fourth game of the season, as Piao Cheng is sidelined with an injury. Min-Jae Kim is also unlikely to feature for them, as he faces a late fitness test.

Injuries: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: Min-Jae Kim

Suspensions: None

Hebei's new signing Samir Hemisevic has endured an unfortunate injury

Hebei CFFC

Hebei have a huge concern ahead of this game, as new signing Samir Hemisevic is set to miss out due to injury. The Bosnian has quickly adapted to life in China, and will be a big miss.

Yin Hongbo is another name in the treatment room, while foreign marquee star Paulinho is unavailable.

Injuries: Yin Hongbo, Samir Hemisevic, Paulinho (unavailable)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Beijing Guoan v Hebei CFFC: Probable XI

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Yang Fan, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Chi Zhongguo, Nico Yennaris, Zhang Xizhe; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan

Hebei CFFpredicted XI (3-4-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Junzhe Zhang, Pan Ximing; Xu Tianyuan, Zhao Yuhao, Luo Senwen, Ren Hang; Ricardo Goulart, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Beijing Guoan v Hebei CFFC: Match Prediction

It should be a plain sail for Beijing Guoan, who are likely to inflict a massive defeat on Hebei and strengthen their grip at the top of Group B. Expect a ruthless, unforgiving performance from them.

Predicted score: Beijing Guoan 3-0 Hebei CFFC

