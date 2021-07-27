Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League resumes with a fresh set of fixtures as Beijing Guoan welcome Shanghai Port to the Jiangyin Stadium on Wednesday.

Shanghai Port will be aiming to complete a league double over Beijing Guoan, having claimed a 3-1 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Beijing Guoan failed to extend their unbeaten streak to three games last time out as they fell to a 2-0 loss away to Changchun Yatai.

Despite dominating proceedings for most of the game, Long Tan and Jie Sun scored in either half to hand Changchun Yatai the win.

Prior to the defeat, Beijing Guoan’s side picked up a 2-1 win over Hebei before playing out a goalless draw with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on Monday.

With 10 points from seven games, Slaven Bilic’s men are currently ninth in the Chinese Super League table.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Port returned to winning ways last Thursday as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Hebei.

In a drab affair, former Chelsea forward Oscar converted his 46th-minute penalty to hand Shanghai Port their fourth win of the season.

Prior to that, Ivan Leko’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kaya-Iloilo in their AFC Champions League qualification tie, before playing out a goalless draw against Wuhan FC.

With 15 points from seven games, Shanghai Port are currently third in the Chinese Super League table, three points behind leaders Shandong Taishan.

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Port Head-To-Head

Shanghai Port head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their last 18 meetings with Beijing Guoan. The hosts have picked up four wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Shanghai Port Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Port Team News

Beijing Guoan

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of John Hou Saeter and Jonathan Viera, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port

The visitors remain without the services of defender Ante Majstorovic, who has been ruled out with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sen Hou; Lei Li, Dabao Yu, Yang Yu, Fan Yang; Tianyi Gao, Zhongguo Chi, Lucas; Xizhe Zhang, Yuning Zhang, Yongjing Cao

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling; Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He, Shenyuan Li; Oscar, Shiyuan Yang, Aaron Mooy; Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li, Wenjun Lu

Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Looking at the previous results between the two sides, this tie promises to be an entertaining and goal-laden contest.

However, we predict Beijing Guoan will make use of their home advantage to cancel out the efforts of the visitors and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-2 Shanghai Port

