Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin TEDA prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Beijing Guoan are set to play Tianjin TEDA at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Thursday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Beijing Guoan come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Wuhan Zall on Sunday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Goals from Cedric Bakambu and Zhang Yuning for Beijing Guoan were cancelled out by goals from Leo Baptistao and Jean Evrard Kouassi for Wuhan Zall.

Through goals from Cederic Bakambu &Zhang Yuning, Beijing Guoan took an 2:0 lead. When it seems to be an easy win, Leo Baptistão & Jean Evrard Kouassi scored within 3 mins to equalize for Wuhan Zall. Kim Min-jae failed to mark Jean Evrard Kouassi, who scored the 2:2 equalizer. pic.twitter.com/d1gXqbFt6s — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 6, 2020

Mwanwhile, Tianjin TEDA lost 2-1 to Chongqing Lifan on Sunday at the Suzhou City Stadium. Alan Kardec and Adrian Mierzejewski scored the goals to secure the win for Chang Woe-ryong's side, with Hui Jiakang scoring the consolation goal for Tianjin TEDA.

The best goal of the 2020 CSL Round 9: Adrian Mierzejewski(Chongqing Dangdai 2:1 Tianjin Teda). A solo goal reminiscent of Leonel Messi's skills. The Polish midfielder reputable for his incisive pass dribbled past defenders in counter-attack before a clinical finishing. pic.twitter.com/KAFrZbqNOH — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 7, 2020

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin TEDA Head-to-Head

In 23 previous encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost four and drawn eight.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 win for Beijing Guoan, courtesy of goals from Alan Carvalho and Zhang Xizhe, and an own goal from Lan Jingxuan. Rong Hao scored the only goal for Tianjin TEDA.

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Premier League: D-L-D-W-D

Tianjin TEDA form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin TEDA Team News

Beijing Guoan manager Bruno Genesio will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Piao Cheng, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Tianjin TEDA have no known injury issues, and manager Wang Bao Shan is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hou Sen, Wang Gang, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Renato Augusto, Chi Zhongguo, Zhang Xizhe, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Zhang Yuning

Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Teng Shangkun, Tan Wangsong, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Zhao Honglue, Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao, Che Shiwei, Hui Jiakang, Xie Weijun, Frank Acheampong

Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin TEDA Prediction

Beijing Guoan are the clear favourites for this match. The attacking trio of Spain international Jonathan Viera, former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu and Zhang Yuning will be crucial.

Tianjin TEDA, on the other hand, have lost their last five CSL games. A positive result is much-needed, and the likes of Ghana international Frank Acheampong will have to step up if they are to have a chance against Beijing Guoan.

Prediction: Beijing Guoan 2-0 Tianjin TEDA

