Belgium vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium and Portugal will trade tackles in one of the most high-profile round-of-16 fixtures in UEFA Euro 2020.

The Belgians breezed their way through the group stage, with three victories helping them secure top spot in Group B. The world's number one ranked nation were one of just three sides - alongside Italy and the Netherlands who finished the group stage with a 100% record.

Portugal finished third in a pulsating Group F finale to progress to this stage - as the best third-placed team. Just like five years ago, fans of the Iberian nation will be hoping lightning can strike twice for the defending champions.

A place in the quarterfinals, against either Italy or Austria, awaits the winner of this tie.

Belgium vs Portugal Head-to-Head

This will be the 19th meeting between the sides and Portugal have a marginally better record in previous games played.

The Selecao have six wins to their name, while Belgium were victorious on five occasions. The two sides played out draws in seven previous matches.

One of those draws came in their most recent fixture, a goalless stalemate played in a friendly warm-up before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium have not suffered defeat in any competition since a 2-1 loss to England at Wembley in October 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. Since then, the Red Devils have gone 12 games without defeat, with 10 games in that sequence ending in victory.

Portugal have been fairly inconsistent and have just two wins from their last five international fixtures.

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Portugal form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Belgium vs Portugal Team News

Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne is no longer available for the national team in this tournament. The Leicester City defender suffered a double fracture to his eye socket during Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia in their Euro 2020 opener.

Roberto Martinez has arguably the most in-depth squad in the whole tournament and he will deploy the full cavalry against Portugal.

Eden Hazard completed 90 minutes for the national team for the first time in almost two years against Finland and could be handed another start. Kevin de Bruyne will also retain his starting place after another immaculate display from midfield.

Injuries: Timothy Castagne

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Portugal

Nuno Mendes is yet to play a minute of action at Euro 2020 due to the thigh injury he is currently nursing. The highly-rated Sporting Lisbon left-back will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the clash with Belgium.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show in the thrilling draw with France and the 36-year-old will again lead his side's charge from the front. Bruno Fernandes could return to the starting lineup after his replacement Joao Moutinho failed to justify his inclusion against France.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes

Belgium vs Portugal Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alerweireld; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Kevin de Bruyne, Thomas Meunier; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio (GK); Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Renato Sanches, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Belgium vs Portugal Prediction

Belgium are heavy favorites to win Euro 2020 and their golden generation are running out of time to taste success. The Red Devils sauntered their way through the group stage which showed their readiness to take on all comers.

By contrast, Portugal have not exactly set the stage alight but it will be foolhardy to write off a side with Cristiano Ronaldo in it. The defending champions have lost the defensive solidity that had defined their play under Fernando Santos and this plays into the hands of a vibrant Belgian attack.

We are predicting a victory for the Belgians with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Portugal

