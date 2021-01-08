Benevento vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of exciting fixtures as Benevento host an in-form Atalanta outfit at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Saturday. Atalanta have found plenty of rhythm this month and will want to win this game.

Benevento are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have managed a few surprising results this season. The home side edged Cagliari to a 2-1 victory during the week and will want to pull off an upset in this game.

Atalanta seem to have recovered from a slow start to their league season and have scored eight goals in their last two games. Gian Piero Gasperini's side thrashed Parma by a 3-0 margin in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Benevento vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a flawless record against Benevento and have won both games played between the two teams. Benevento have never defeated Atalanta in an official fixture and will need to be at their best in this game.

Atalanta have not been at their exhilarating best this season but have overcome challenges off the pitch to become a resurgent force in recent weeks. Benevento can be a feisty outfit and can potentially trouble Atalanta this weekend.

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Benevento vs Atalanta Team News

Iago Falque is unavailable at the moment

Benevento

Luca Caldirola, Gaetano Letizia, and Iago Falque are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Bryan Dabo has recovered from his knock and is likely to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Luca Caldirola, Iago Falque, Gaetano Letizia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pasalic will not be available for this game

Atalanta

Mario Pasalic is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Benevento this weekend. Cristian Romero served his suspension against Parma and will be available for this game.

Injured: Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Barba, Daam Foulon, Kamil Glik, Alessandro Tuia; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Robin Gosens, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Benevento vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have one of the most formidable squads in Italy and will look to stamp their authority on this game. Gian Piero Gasperini's revolutionary tactics can be potentially lethal and will trouble Benevento in this game.

Benevento have employed an effective defensive block this season and are likely to enforce a similar set-up this weekend. Atalanta are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Benevento 1-3 Atalanta

