Benevento vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Benevento entertain Hellas Verona at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito in mid-week Serie A action on Wednesday.

After a fine run in the first half of the campaign, the hosts are now winless in their last eight league outings. They suffered a 2-0 loss at Napoli in their latest fixture.

Verona have managed to stay in the top half of the table. They earned an important point against reigning champions Juventus in their league clash at the weekend.

Benevento vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other just eight times across all competitions, with half of those meetings coming in Serie B.

They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with the Gialloblu having a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with four wins. The hosts have three wins in the fixture while only one game has ended in a stalemate.

These sides last met at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi earlier this season in a league match. Verona recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Gli Stregoni in the reverse fixture.

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-D-L

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-L-L

Benevento vs Hellas Verona Team News

Benevento

Benevento coach Filippo Inzaghi

Benevento have a couple of injury concerns for this home game against Verona. Iago Falque has suffered another setback this season and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks on account of a muscle injury.

Riccardo Improta returned to training last week but was not risked in the game against Napoli by manager Fillippo Inzaghi. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Defender Kamil Glik returns from a one-game suspension and should start here.

Injured: Iago Falque

Doubtful: Riccardo Improta

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

For the visitors, Nikola Kalinic, Ebrima Colley and Kevin Ruegg are ruled out on account of their respective injuries.

Marco Benassi was not named in the squad against Juventus due to undisclosed reasons and remains a doubt for the trip to southern Italy.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Ebrima Colley, Kevin Ruegg

Doubtful: Marco Benassi

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montip; Daam Foulon, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Fabio Depaoli; Nicolas Viola, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Gianluca Caprari, Artur Ionita; Gianluca Lapadula

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1):Marco Silvestri; Paweł Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Matteo Lovato; Federico Dimarco, Stefano Sturaro, Ivan Ilić, Giangiacomo Magnani; Miguel Veloso, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Benevento vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Benevento have struggled at both ends of the pitch in their recent outings. They have failed to score in three of their last five games and conceded eight in those encounters.

Verona have fared slightly better and have earned points against Napoli and Juventus this year. Meanwhile, the hosts have just one win in 2021.

Given their poor form, we believe Benevento will find it tough to find the back of the net against Verona. The visitors have the fourth-best defensive record in the league.

A win for Verona looks like the most probable outcome from the fixture.

Prediction: Benevento 0-1 Hellas Verona