Benevento vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Benevento will host Inter Milan on Wednesday as the Serie A season reaches its third round of fixtures.

Both sides have identical records and are level on three points apiece in eighth and ninth positions on the table.

The hosts showed great determination to come from two goals down to beat Sampdoria 3-2 on their own turf at the weekend, while Inter Milan had an even more dramatic victory at the San Siro.

The Nerrazurri played out a see-saw game with Fiorentina that saw the two sides exchange leads, with a 63rd-minute strike from Federico Chiesa appearing to be enough to give the Viola all three points until last-gasp goals by Romelu Lukaku and Dani D'Ambrosio completed the turnaround for Antonio Conte's side.

Benevento vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on three occasions in the past and Inter Milan picked up a victory in all three matches.

The most recent clash between the pair came in the 2018-19 Coppa Italia, with the 2010 Serie A champions winning 6-2 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Benevento form guide: W

Inter Milan form guide: W

Benevento vs Inter Milan Team News

Benevento

Benevento are currently rocked by several injuries and have no fewer than four first-team players ruled out of the clash with Inter Milan.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Nicolas Viola, Oliver Kragl, Federico Barba, Andres Tello

Suspensions: None

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte will be without midfielder Matias Vecino (knee), while defender Stefan de Vrij could be in line for a return to full fitness.

Injuries: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: Stefan de Vrij

Suspensions: Joao Mario

Benevento vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Deam Foulon, Luca Caldirola, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Bryan Dabo, Pasquae Schiattarella, Artur Ionita; Gianluca Campari Gabriele Moncini, Roberto Insigne

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic; Alex Kolarov, Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D'Amrosio; Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nico Barella, Ashley Young; Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Benevento vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are widely expected to offer Juventus their biggest challenge for the Serie A title this season and, having almost faltered in their first assignment, Antonio Conte will expect nothing less than a victory from his players.

They have the perfect opponents in newly-promoted Benevento and while Gli Stregoni deserve praise for impressively topping Sampdoria in their opening fixture, Inter should not have too many problems overcoming a side that are playing only their second season of Serie A football.

Prediction: Benevento 1-3 Inter Milan