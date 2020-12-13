Benevento vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this week with a set of mid-week fixtures as Lazio take on Benevento at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Tuesday. Lazio have not been at their best in recent weeks and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Benevento are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and are yet to cope with the demands of the Italian top flight. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo over the weekend and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Lazio suffered a shocking loss to Hellas Verona in their previous game and are currently in a lowly eighth place in the Serie A table. The Biancocelesti have a formidable squad and cannot afford to slip up against Benevento this week.

Benevento vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a near-flawless record against Benevento and have won three games out of four against the home side. Benevento have never defeated Lazio in an official fixture and need to play out of their skins on Tuesday.

The two teams played out a friendly in September this year and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Lazio have some of the most lethal attacking talents in the Serie A and should be able to do a better job this week.

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-D

Benevento vs Lazio Team News

Iago Falque is unavailable at the moment

Benevento

Luca Caldirola and Iago Falque are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Bryan Dabo has recovered from his knock and is likely to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Luca Caldirola, Iago Falque

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Lazio will have to do without Silvio Proto, Patric, and Senad Lulic against Benevento this weekend. With Ciro Immobile and Sergej-Milinkovic Savic back in action, Lazio will be able to field their best eleven on Tuesday.

Injured: Patric, Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Lazio Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lorenzo Motipo; Federico Barba, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Riccardo Improta, Artur Ionita, Perparim Hetemaj, Roberto Insigne; Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Benevento vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been surprisingly disappointing this season and the likes of Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa will have to take it up a notch in this game. Simone Inzaghi's side can be lethal on its day and cannot afford to lose this fixture.

Benevento can be a potentially gritty outfit and are likely to employ a defensive block in this game. Lazio have a talented squad, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this game.

Prediction: Benevento 1-2 Lazio

