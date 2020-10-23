Benevento vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Sunday, as Benevento face off against Napoli in the battle of Campania.

With the season only four games old in Italy, minnows Benevento find themselves in a surprising 10th place, while the Partenopei find themselves four points behind league leaders AC Milan in fourth place.

Benevento suffered their second 5-2 hammering of the season in their previous game against AS Roma, a performance that was a far cry from their wins over Sampdoria and Bologna beforehand.

The scoreline was a bit harsh on Pippo Inzaghi's side, as Gianluca Caprari and Gianluca Lapadula both found the net, keeping Benevento level until the 69th minute. Goals from Jordan Veretout, Edin Dzeko and a wondergoal from Carles Perez ensured Roma walked away with all three points thanks to a late 20-minute burst.

As for Napoli, they came crashing back to earth after their much-lauded 4-1 dismantling of title challengers Atalanta. Gennaro Gattuso watched from the sidelines in barely contained anguish as his frontmen spurned chance after chance to take the lead against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League.

Dani de Wit meted out the punishment with a 57th-minute goal for the Dutch side and despite a plethora of substitutions, Napoli were unable to find an equalizer, losing the game 0-1.

Benevento vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Given Benevento's recent ascension to Serie A, the two sides have only faced each other twice in the top flight, with Napoli doing the double in the 2017-18 season.

The pair last met in a club friendly in 2019, with Benevento winning 2-1, although they've yet to beat them in an official top-flight encounter.

Benevento form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Napoli form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Benevento vs Napoli Team News

Gianluca Lapadula of Benevento Calcio

Pippo Inzaghi has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, although forward Gabriele Moncini continues to recover from his injury, and he will be out until at least the end of this month, alongside Nicolas Viola. Federico Barba is also a doubt for this game.

Despite the poor result against Roma, Inzaghi is likely to stick with the same lineup, although Iago Falque may make way for Roberto Insigne, while Christian Maggio may replace Daam Foulon in the full-back role.

Injuries: Nicolas Viola, Gabriele Moncini

Doubtful: Federico Barba

Suspensions: None

Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas are both absent due to the coronavirus, while Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly out injured for this game, along with Kevin Malcuit.

Gattuso is likely to ring the changes, with the players who played a full 90 against Alkmaar likely to make way. However, Napoli are a bit thin up top, with Petagna likely to replace Dreis Mertens in a rejigged front line.

Injuries: Piotr Zielinski, Eljik Elmas, Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne

Suspensions: None

Benevento vs Napoli Predicted Lineups

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Gaetano Letizia, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio; Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula.

Napoli predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Davide Ospina (GK); Mario Rui, Kostas Manolas, Nikola Maksimovic, Elseid Hysaj; Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna

Benevento vs Napoli Prediction

Despite Napoli's midweek exertions, they are heavy favourites going into this game. Benevento have the capability of springing a surprise, but they've been rather open at the back for most of this campaign. Victor Osimhen and Andrea Petagna are due some goals, and the duo could find it easy going against the Serie A minnows.

It's all set to be a win for Napoli, as they are desperate not to lose further ground in the title race.

Prediction: Benevento 1-2 Napoli