Benevento vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Benevento entertain Sampdoria in their round 21 Serie A fixture at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Sunday.

In this mid-table clash, 12th-placed hosts Benevento will be looking to get back to winning ways after three losses in their last four league outings. That poor run of form included a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Inter Milan in their last match.

A 2-0 loss at home to Juventus prevented Sampdoria from making it three wins in a row and they'll also be looking to get back to winning ways in this game.

Benevento vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths just five times across all competitions so far. Sampdoria were the dominant side in their first three meetings, recording back-to-back wins.

Benevento have fared better in their last two encounters and have recorded two 3-2 wins.

These sides last clashed in the second match of the current campaign. On that occasion, Benevento came back from behind to score three goals to secure a memorable comeback win.

Advertisement

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-W

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-L-W

Benevento vs Sampdoria Team News

Benevento

Filippo Inzaghi will not be able to call upon the services of right-back Gaetano Letizia for the game. The defender picked up a hamstring injury against Milan last month.

Luca Antei has returned to the club from Pescara but is currently struggling with a knee problem and will have to undergo surgery.

There are currently no COVID-19 or suspension concerns for the hosts as they prepare to take on the Blucerchiati.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Luca Antei

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Advertisement

Manolo Gabbiadini has made just three appearances for Sampdoria this season

Claudio Ranieri continues to be without striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The former Southampton forward has been recovering from inflammation in the lower abdomen.

Apart from that, Sampdoria have a clean bill of health and we don't expect many changes in the starting XI from their last game.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Luca Caldirola, Riccardo Improta; Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tomasso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby; Adrien Silva; Keite Balde, Fabio Quagliarella

Benevento vs Sampdoria Prediction

Benevento have scored seven goals in 2021 but have failed to keep a clean sheet. Sampdoria have not been very prolific in front of goal either, having also scored seven goals in six games in 2021.

Advertisement

Benevento have conceded 10 goals in their last three games and we expect them to concede at least a goal in this fixture too. Both sides will struggle to create chances in this fixture, and we expect it to end in a draw.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Sampdoria