Benfica 1-1 PSG: Parisians' Player Ratings as Lionel Messi scores a wonderful goal in an entertaining draw | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5. The result kept them on top of Group H by virtue of the total goals scored.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of wins against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa in their two games. Benfica, too, defeated those two teams and were tied with PSG on six points prior to the game, adding an extra edge.

However, Christophe Galtier's men have looked slightly off-colour in front of goal in their last two games against Lyon and Nice. Despite securing one-goal wins, they struggled with efficiency in front of the goal. Galtier fielded a strong lineup for this game looking to secure a win that would put them three points clear at the top.

PSG began the game slowly as they were pressed in their own half by Benfica, who were buoyed by the vociferous home support. The visitors showed resilience as they passed the ball around with confidence, moving forward in numbers. Lionel Messi made a bright start as he skipped past several players, displaying great close control of the ball.

The Argentine combined well with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they played one pass after another to break through Benfica's lines. Messi opened the scoring after 22 minutes with a delightful curling shot that beat 'keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos with ease. Neymar assisted him with a pass that was perfectly weighted for Messi to run onto.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made some important stops as Benfica fought back and put together attacking moves of their own. Enzo Fernandez played a key role in their build-up play as he passed the ball with precision. He created the chance that led to the hosts' equalizer after 41 minutes, crossing the ball towards Goncalo Ramos. However, Danilo Pereira deflected the ball into his own goal.

The teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

PSG came out for the second period with all guns blazing but were met with a determined goalkeeper in Benfica's net. The visitors kept 71% possession in the second half and attempted 12 shots, with five on target. However, Vlachodimos was exceptional in the hosts' goal, making a total of seven saves throughout the game.

The visitors had their best chance to grab the lead via Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe. Hakimi found himself in a great position inside Benfica's penalty area but fired his shot straight towards the goalkeeper. Mbappe looked sharp, cutting in from the left flank and attempting a long-range effort that Vlachodimos saved at full stretch.

Benfica even had a chance to snatch the lead as Nicolas Otamendi missed a big chance. The ball was crossed in with power by Alejandro Grimaldo but Otamendi could only make contact with his shoulder despite being unmarked just three yards from goal.

Despite an entertaining second half, neither side were able to steal the win. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a look at how PSG's players fared.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

Benfica attempted five shots in the first half, with all of them being on target. Donnarumma showed great awareness and reflexes as he saved all of those attempts. He was unlucky to be beaten for the hosts' goal as his defenders were unable to clear the ball. He made six saves overall, distributing the ball with 90% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

Ramos won one of his five duels and made three clearances and one interception. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including eight long balls. His movement and distribution was good and he had a decent game overall.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

The Brazilian was caught in the no-man's land as he was beaten by a cross from the left flank that led to Benfica's goal. He won seven of his 11 duels and made three clearances and one tackle. He also played one long ball.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira was beaten by a sharp delivery from the left wing and deflected the ball into his own net. However, despite the own goal, he had a good game defensively. He won five of his six duels and made two tackles and one interception. He also played two accurate long balls.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi looked sharp on the overlap and had a decent game overall. However, he missed a big chance to put PSG ahead in the second half, firing his shot straight at the 'keeper. He won four of his nine duels and made one tackle and one clearance.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Nuno Mendes had a decent game but was forced off with an injury in the 67th minute. He played one key pass and two accurate long balls and won four of his 11 duels.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti looked sharp in midfield and caused problems for Benfica with his movement in midfield. He won 13 of his 20 duels and made five tackles, showing great fighting spirit. However, he crossed the line on occasion and was cautioned for a foul late in the game.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha took up some great positions in advanced areas as he helped PSG move the ball upfield. He completed 60 passes with 90% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. He also attempted one shot on target and won six of his 14 duels.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Messi was at his vintage best as he dribbled past players with creativity and style. He gave PSG the lead after 22 minutes with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box. He won all seven of his duels and completed all five of his dribbles as he dominated the final third. He also played three key passes.

Neymar Jr. - 7.5/10

Neymar combined well with his teammates and dribbled with creativity. He provided an assist for PSG's opening goal, laying off the ball to Messi with perfection. He won eight of his 15 duels and completed four of his six attempted dribbles. He also saw an attempt hit the woodwork with an acrobatic shot.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe looked sharp in attack but failed to convert his chances to put PSG ahead. He attempted two shots, with one on target and the other off the mark. He won just one of his five duels and was dispossessed 15 times. He saw his amazing strike from distance saved by the goalkeeper in the second half.

Substitutes

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat went on to replace the injured Mendes and put in a decent performance.

Pablo Sarabia & Fabian Ruiz - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating. However, Ruiz was booked for a foul in stoppage time.

