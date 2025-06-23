Benfica vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2025

Benfica will be vying for a berth in the round of 16 when they take on Bayern Munich in a high-profile FIFA Club World Cup group stage encounter on Tuesday. After settling for a draw in their tournament opener against Boca Juniors, Benfica thrashed Auckland City 6-0 to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have already progressed to the next round after collecting six points from their first two matches.
Benfica delayed getting on the scoresheet as deep as the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time against Auckland City last Friday. However, once they got the hang of it, they had no qualms burying their opponents under a pool of goals.
Bruno Lage's men bullied Auckland into submission and he will need his men to produce a performance of identical intensity to elicit a positive result against German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Much like Benfica, the Bavarians didn't have it easy either against Boca Juniors, although they did eventually come away with a 2-1 victory. Having won their group-stage opener by an emphatic 10-0 scoreline against Auckland City, Bayern have already punched their ticket to the last 16.
Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine matches, winning six and drawing three.
Benfica vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the last seven meetings between the two sides, winning six and drawing one.
- Benfica's 6-0 win over Auckland City last Friday was their first victory in five matches.
- Bruno Lage's men have scored at least once in their last 17 outings and have netted at least twice in 13 of them.
- Bayern have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven matches in all competitions.
- Bayern are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Benfica vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Having already progressed to the next round, Kompany is expected to err on the side of caution and not risk any injuries. As such, he is expected to rotate his squad but despite that, Bayern have enough firepower and have showcased good form which should be enough to put Benfica to the sword.
Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes