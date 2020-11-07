Benfica vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica and Braga are set to square-off in a high-stakes, top-of-the-table Portuguese Primeira Liga clash on Sunday at the iconic Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Benfica saw their 100% record in the league come to an end in their previous outing when they suffered a 3-0 loss at Boavista and surrendered pole position in the league standings to local rivals Sporting.

Braga, on the other hand, have turned things around and after two consecutive defeats in their first two games of the season are on a four-game winning streak in the league.

The teams head into the fixture having endured contrasting fortunes in their Europa League fixtures. The Eagles managed an incredible comeback from two goals down in 10 men against Rangers to hold them 3-3 at home. Meanwhile, the Archbishops suffered a 4-0 humiliation at Leicester City on Thursday.

Benfica vs Braga Head-to-Head

Benfica and Braga have clashed 69 times across all competitions since 1990 and, as one might expect, it is the Lisbon giants who have been the dominant side in this encounter.

Benfica have won 43 times while Braga have only 12 wins to their name and they have shared the spoils on 14 occasions. The visitors were victorious when these sides last met in February this year, but it was their first win over Benfica in their last 15 attempts, with the other results being 13 wins for Benfica and one draw.

Benfica form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Braga form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Benfica vs Braga Team News

Andre Almeida is one of the three players unavailable for SL Benfica through injury for Sunday's game

For Benfica, André Almeida, Pedrinho and Jean-Clair Todibo remain out of action due to injuries. Alex Grimaldo returned to to the fold and made an appearance from the bench against Rangers, and he should be back in the starting XI against Braga.

Injured: André Almeida (ACL), Jean-Clair Todibo (tendon), Pedrinho (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Braga, Rui Fonte and Ricardo Horta are injured while David Carmo and Fransérgio will serve the second of a three-match ban.

Injured: Rui Fonte (ACL), Ricardo Horta (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: David Carmo, Fransérgio

Benfica vs Braga Predicted XI

Benfica predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taraabt, Pizzi, Everton; Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Núñez

Braga predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, Vitor Tormena, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Galeno, Nicolas Gaitan; Paulinho, Abel Ruiz

Benfica vs Braga Prediction

Darwin Núñez has made a case for his inclusion in the Benfica starting XI

After a promising start to the season, Benfica lost to Boavista last matchday, ending their seven-game winning run across all competitions. The Eagles are now two games without a win but showed a lot of heart in their draw against Rangers.

Advertisement

Braga also saw their winning streak across all competitions coming to an abrupt end in midweek as they lost 4-0 to Leicester. The task of maintaining their four-game winning streak in the league will be even more difficult as several key players will be absent from their squad.

We believe this encounter will go Benfica's way, thanks to their superior goalscoring form.

Prediction: Benfica 3-2 Braga