Benfica vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

Juventus desperately need a win against Benfica to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League alive.

Benfica are yet to lose a single game this season and are second in Group H, tied on points (eight) with Paris Saint-Germain. They've won two and drawn two of their games so far and a positive result against the Bianconeri will see them progress to the knockout stages.

Benfica beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on 14 September, where Joao Mario's penalty and David Neres' second-half strike canceled out Arkadiusz Milik's opener for the Old Lady. Benfica beat Porto 1-0 in the league on Saturday courtesy of a Rafa Silva strike in the 72nd minute.

They've played some really good football and have looked solid as a team this season. That's exactly why Juventus are going to have their work cut out on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz.

After a poor start to the season, Juventus are on the verge of elimination from the Champions League. They have lost three of their four group stage matches so far and trail PSG and Benfica by five points. Not only do Juventus need to win their last two group stage matches, but they also need favorable results in the other fixtures.

Juventus are eighth in the Serie A table and look nothing like the team that were considered European heavyweights last season. The Bianconeri managed to beat Empoli 4-0 in their latest outing and will be hoping that they can continue in similar fashion and take the game to Benfica this Tuesday.

Benfica vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have won all three of their home matches against Juventus in European competitions.

Juventus have managed to earn just a single win over Benfica in seven European games.

In eight away games against Portuguese sides, the Bianconeri have picked up just two wins.

Benfica are close to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League for a second successive season. They've only progressed to the knockout stages in two successive seasons only once so far, namely in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Juventus haven't been eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League since the 2013-14 season.

Benfica vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have a poor record against Benfica and also lost the last meeting between the two sides 2-1 in September. Benfica have been in good form as well while Juventus have got off to a rather poor start to their Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

Benfica should be able to get the better of Juventus once again as they have been nearly faultless in the new season.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Juventus

Benfica vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

