Benfica vs Olympique Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with Olympique Lyon on Thursday. Olympique Lyon have impressive players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Benfica are in third place in their group at the moment and will need to work hard to win this game. The Portuguese outfit edged Albergaria to a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been excellent this season. The French giants did suffer a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their previous Champions League game and will need to bounce back this week.

Benfica vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head

Olympique Lyon have an impressive record against Benfica and have won the only game played between the two teams. Benfica have never managed a victory against Olympique Lyon and will want to create history on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for Olympique Lyon. Benfica were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Benfica form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Olympique Lyon form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Benfica vs Olympique Lyon Team News

Benfica need to win this game

Benfica

Carole Costa has recovered from her injury and will be available for selection this week. Benfica have a good squad and will need to field the best team at their disposal on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyon have an impressive squad

Olympique Lyon

Ada Hegerberg has completed her recovery this season and is set to feature in the squad this week. Lyon also have a fully-fit squad and will likely employ an aggressive formation against Benfica.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Olympique Lyon Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leticia Izidoro; Lucia Alves, Carole Costa, Ana Seica, Catarina Amado; Pauleta, Christy Ucheibe, Ana Vitoria; Francisca Nazareth, Valeria, Cloe Lacasse

Olympique Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Christiane Endler; Perle Morroni, Griedge Mbock, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ellie Carpenter; Amandine Henry, Damaris Egurrola; Catarina Macario, Janice Cayman, Selma Bacha; Ada Hegerberg

Benfica vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Olympique Lyon have one of the best teams in women's football and will be intent on ending Barcelona's Champions League dominance this season. Ada Hegerberg is back in action for the French side and will look to make her mark in this fixture.

Benfica can pull off an upset on their day but have their work cut out for them this week. Olympique Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Benfica 1-4 Olympique Lyon

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi