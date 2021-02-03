Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica entertain sixth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes in their round 17 fixture of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday night at the Estadio da Luz.

The hosts, with 33 points, are just four points above Vitoria in the league table in fourth place. They have just one win to their name in their last five outings.

The visitors have found form in the league recently and head to Lisbon having won three games in a row.

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off in 70 games across all competitions. As Águias have dominated the proceedings in these encounters, having won 54 times.

In their last 21 meetings, 19 games have gone Benfica's way while two have ended in a draw. Os Vimaranenses last won against the Lisbon giants in 2012 and have 10 wins to their name. Only six meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw.

They last met in the Allianz Cup in December, where Benfica won 4-1 on penalties.

Benfica form guide across all competitions: L-W-D-L-D

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide in Primeria Liga: W-W-W-D-L

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Benfica

Everton Soares missed the Lisbon derby for undisclosed reasons

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus will have to make do without the services of Andre Almeida, who is out for the season.

Luca Waldschmidt missed the crucial game against Sporting, which Benfica lost 1-0, on account of a foot injury. His participation remains in doubt for this game as well.

Everton Soares was also missing from the squad in their last outing and it remains to be seen whether he is called up in the starting XI.

🗓️ Consulta a agenda desta semana. #SóHáUmBenfica — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) February 2, 2021

Injuries: Andre Almeida

Doubtful: Luca Waldschmidt, Everton Soares

Suspensions: None

Vitoria Guimaraes

Manager João Henriques will have to make the trip to the capital without Mikel Agu, who has not featured since November on account of a knee injury.

Matheus Mascarenhas has finally resumed training for the first time this season but the game comes too soon for the young left-back.

Injuries: Matheus Mascarenhas, Mikel Agu

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nuno Tavares, Jan Vertonghen, Jardel, Gilberto; Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva; Haris Seferović, Darwin Nunez

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Zié Ouattara, Falaye Sacko, Easah Suliman, Gideon Mensah; André André, Alhassan Wakaso, André Almeida; Ricardo Quaresma, Óscar Estupiñán, Marcus Edwards

Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Benfica have struggled in their recent fixtures. Their only win in their last five outings was against Belenenses in the Taca de Portugal quarter-final fixture.

Vitoria, on the other hand, are enjoying a great spell in the league, having won four of their last six games. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last two outings.

Given how the two teams have fared in recent fixtures, it seems Vitoria have the advantage when it comes to form. Benfica will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to rivals Sporting and won't go down easy.

149 - Jorge Jesus has won 149 games with SL Benfica in the Primeira Liga and is one win away from becoming the first manager with 150 wins for a single club in the league since the start of 1980/81. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/uhLiGrI6PK — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) January 29, 2021

We expect the teams to play to a draw on Friday, in what promises to be an entertaining game to watch.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Vitoria Guimaraes.