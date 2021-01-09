Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal renew rivalries as they lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Bengaluru FC are currently placed sixth in the ISL standings. They were unbeaten in their first six games of the league before losing three consecutive fixtures. The Blues are struggling to score goals and lack creativity in the midfield.

They will be coached by Naushad Moosa, albeit on an interim basis, after Carles Cuadrat left the club following their 3-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

As far as SC East Bengal are concerned, they were winless in their first seven games of the season. Their first win came against Odisha FC before they played a draw against FC Goa. Robbie Fowler's side are slowly improving as the games come thick and fast, and are currently ninth on the table.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal have faced each other on 10 occasions in the Federation Cup, I-League and Super Cup. The Red and Golds have won on six occasions while the Blues have won four times. None of the games has ended up as a draw. Saturday's fixture will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Previous Results

East Bengal 2-0 Bengaluru FC (Federation Cup 2013/14)

East Bengal 2-0 Bengaluru FC (I-League 2013/14)

Bengaluru FC 0-2 East Bengal (I-League 2013/14)

East Bengal 1-0 Bengaluru FC (I-League 2014/15)

Bengaluru FC 3-0 East Bengal (I-League 2014/15)

East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC (I-League 2015/16)

Bengaluru FC 3-1 East Bengal (I-League 2015/16)

East Bengal 2-1 Bengaluru FC (I-League 2016/17)

Bengaluru FC 1-3 East Bengal (I-League 2016/17)

East Bengal 1-4 Bengaluru FC (Super Cup 2018)

Scorers from the current ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4), Cleiton Silva (3), Juanan (2)

SC East Bengal: Jacques Maghoma (3), Bright Enobakhare (2), Matti Steinmann (2)

Interim Head Coach Naushad Moosa gave us his thoughts ahead of the Blues' clash against SC East Bengal at the Fatorda on Saturday. #WeAreBFC #BFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/udLmfEXHB1 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 8, 2021

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (1)

SC East Bengal are unbeaten in their last four ISL fixtures (Image: ISL)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC): 22, Debjit Majumdar (SCEB): 28

Most Passes - Dimas Delgado (BFC): 526, Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 421

Most Interceptions - Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 25, Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 16

Most Tackles - Suresh Wangjam (BFC): 31, Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 31

Most Touches - Dimas Delgado (SCEB): 581, Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 509

Most Assists - Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 2, Matti Steinmann (SCEB): 2

Most Shots - Sunil Chhetri (BFC): 20, Anthony Pilkington (SCEB): 25