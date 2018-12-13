Beppe Marotta: The man tasked with creating a new Inter Milan

Former Juventus CEO has been heavily linked with taking over at Inter Milan, having already declined an offer from Italian FA. The 61-year-old was ushered out of Turin and is now set to join the Nerazzurri, with an announcement expected next week.

The news that Beppe Marotta was let go by Juventus after of 8 years took the footballing world by surprise. Here was a man who was pivotal in rebuilding the Bianconeri into the most dominant team in the history of Serie A. As such, he was linked to the whole host of continental giants. A reunion with Antonio Conte was mooted at Manchester United and was also earmarked as a replacement for AC Milan-bound Ivan Gazidis at Arsenal, but a stay in Italy to rebuild another fallen giant in Inter Milan seems to have appealed to him the most.

Marotta started off his football career at 21 as Director of his hometown club Varese. In his first season, Varese got promoted to Serie B. In 1995, the eccentric current owner of Palermo Maurizio Zamparini hired him to work for his then club Venezia. He achieved promotion to Serie A in 1998, marking the club's return to top flight in 30 years.

After a few years moving around Serie B & Serie C, Marotta moved to Sampdoria after the 2001-02 season. After being bought by a new owner, Marotta used the influx of capital to buy experienced players and hired Walter Novellino as the coach, former Venezia coach under Marotta. Sampdoria were promoted to Serie A as well as a quarter-final appearance in Coppa Italia the following season. He hired Fabio Paratici, the man widely expected to succeed Marotta at Juventus, as Chief Scout at Sampdoria thus creating the most influential duo in the Italian league. He left the Blucerchiati in 2010, with his last season there culminating in a top-four finish and a Champions League place.

In May 2010, new Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli appointed Marotta as Sporting Director and the rest is history. He started off by bringing in 14 new players including Milos Krasic, Fabio Quagliarella and Alessandro Matri as well as selling 11 players including club legend David Trezeguet and Diego as well as hiring Paratici as Chief Scout. That season Juventus finished a lowly 7th place and a new coach, Luigi Del Neri was appointed as manager. After another season of disappointment for the Bianconeri, Del Neri was replaced by former captain Antonio Conte. This decision was met shock as Conte had no experience at the top level, but little did they know that it will be the start of the greatest era in Juventus' history. Juventus still continue to dominate the Serie A, winning a record 7 titles on the bounce and are currently unbeaten at the top.

Bianconeri were still reeling with the after effects of Calcipoli but his signings since then have transformed them into probably the Best Team in the World right now. Marotta has forged the reputation as the shrewdest operator of the transfer market and without him, the Bianconeri's rebirth would not have happened. He brought in players like Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira for nothing and paid €10 million apiece for Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez. These deals are a steal considering the transfer market's current iteration. Juventus sold Pogba for a world record sum, yet boast possibly the best midfield in the World and this is a testament to the work put in by Marotta and his team.

Max Allegri echoed the respect for Marotta at Vinovo, stating - "I was with him for four-and-half years, beautiful and important years. He is the best Director in Italy, perhaps even in Europe. He built Juve together with Paratici, Nedved and the President. He made very strong squad winners on and off the field."

It was Marotta who insisted that Allegri succeed Conte after the latter's abrupt resignation. The President and the fans were firmly against it with the former AC Milan coach pelted with eggs upon his arrival in Turin. But Marotta stuck to his guns and Juve have got onto even greater things under Allegri. Marotta wasn't wrong - he ever rarely is.

Differences between Marotta and Chairman Agnelli started over various issues, chief among them the issues relating to the club's medical staff. But Ronaldo's transfer broke the camel's back. The 61-year-old Marotta is a frugal transfer guru, as such was at odds with Agnelli & Paratici over jeopardizing club's financial stability by offering an estimated €360 million package for a 33-year-old. But Paratici, with the President's blessing, went ahead and made a deal with Mendes during the transfer of Portuguese right-back Cancelo. Agnelli and Paratici have looked at the colossal commercial value of bringing in Ronaldo, but only time will tell if it was wise to have sidelined Marotta.

At Inter, Marotta finds himself in a better position than when he took over at Bianconeri. The Nerazzurri, under Luciano Spaletti, have performed well over the past couple of seasons, with their elimination in this season's Champions League due to being drawn into a tough group with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. Inter played well against Juventus last weekend, only losing by a solitary goal against a more talented side.

For the last 8 years, Beppe Marotta worked tirelessly to ensure Juventus stayed at the top of the food chain in Serie A, but now his mission will be to knock them off it.

