Best bets on teams to advance in the Champions League

Champions League football is back!

That means high-level football and bets to try and make some money. After the group stage round ended in early November, Europe's most prestigious club tournament was back in full focus.

Match Day 1 of the Round of 16 in the Champions League brought some interesting results. The games weren't as high scoring as they've been in the past. For bettors, it means there isn't a huge gap to close in the second leg of this round.

Here are the best bets to place on teams to advance to the next round of the Champions League.

Chelsea (+116) vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Todd Boehly & Co. decided to spend £320 million or roughly $385 million, during the January transfer window for Chelsea after their poor start to the Premier League season.

In addition to expecting improvement in their domestic league, they were hoping better play would be evident in the Champions League as well. The first leg didn't show any results on the scoreboard as Chelsea lost their first match on the road 0-1.

However, the performance was there on the pitch. Chelsea outperformed the home side in this match. They controlled the ball 52% of the time, had 21 total shots and eight on target. Their expected goal value (xG) was 2.2, however, they still couldn't find the back of the net.

Coming home to Stamford Bridge with just a one-goal deficit, Chelsea are definitely a look here. They were the better side on the road in the first leg and should only improve in front of their home fans.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the strongest sides at home. In the Bundesliga this season, they've won eight home games, losing and drawing just once. On the road, they've lost five of 12 matches with a goal difference of zero. This plays into Chelsea's hands who have a goal difference of plus five at home along with five wins.

Chelsea are currently the betting favorites to win the match. So, getting them at plus money to advance is a bet that has to be made for them to advance in the Champions League.

Next Match: Tuesday, March 7

Tottenham (+158) vs. AC Milan

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

This is a very similar handicap to Chelsea's Champions League fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur were the better statistical side despite losing 0-1 in the first leg. They had slightly more ball possession with 53% and had the most shots (11) in the match. Coming to their home stadium with a one-goal deficit is extremely favorable considering Milan had an xG of 1.89 in the first leg.

Tottenham have been exceptional at home in the Premier League this season, having a goal difference of +11 and winning nine of their 13 matches. Milan, on the other hand, have five wins, four draws and three losses on the road, with a zero-goal difference.

Spurs are strong at home and for them to advance is the best bet here, especially at plus money.

Next Match: Wednesday, March 8

FC Porto vs. Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v FC Porto: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

There are currently no odds out on the United States domestic sportsbooks for either of these teams to advance. Down one goal, Porto are certainly going to be underdogs to advance.

Porto will be the play here. At home in the first leg, Inter looked to be asleep at the wheel for the majority of the game. Porto almost took advantage, but a mistake from attacker Otavio earned him his second yellow card of the game in the 78th minute. Inter's Romelu Lukaku scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute after coming on as a substitute.

Overall, Porto played a good match away from home in Italy. They were outplaying the Italian side until they got the red card. A one-goal difference heading home to play the second leg is not impossible to overcome.

Add in the fact that Porto are a juggernaut at home in Liga Portugal. They have nine wins and two losses with a mammoth +25 goal differential this season. Inter have been average on the road this season in Serie A. They have had five wins, five losses and two draws with a negative goal difference of three.

At a plus-money price, taking the Portuguese side playing at home is the bet to make here.

Next Match: Tuesday, March 14

