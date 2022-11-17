Best Betting Apps From UK Online Bookmakers

The modern gambler needs to be able to play on the go, and there’s no better way to do that than with a dedicated mobile betting app. Most online sportsbooks have cottoned on to this fact, and most of the major providers offer a betting app that you can download onto your phone. With so many choices, how do you know which one is right for you? Well, don’t worry; we’re here to give you a full breakdown of the best betting apps on the market.

Let’s start by taking a quick look at each of the apps we will review.

10 Bet - If you’re looking for an easy site to play at, 10Bet is one of the best for accessibility and has many sports to bet on. Boylesports - A bookmaker on the rise, Boylesports is one of the most underrated sites in the country, but they have a great range of markets on their app. Betfred - Another well-known name in the industry, Betfred offers a wide selection of bonuses and promotions for football fans. Bwin - While its reputation has taken a bit of a hit recently, Bwin is still one of the market leaders in mobile gaming. Britainbet - This site is part of a growing movement within the industry to focus its attention on the mobile gaming market. Betway - Betway has managed to become a powerhouse in the UK betting industry without opening a shop; they’ve focused all their attention on their site and mobile app.

UK Betting Apps Reviewed

Now that you’ve got an overview of the sites we’re going to look at let’s do a deep dive into each of their apps.

While 10Bet may not be a household name, it has been growing in popularity in recent years as an accessible place to make online sports bets.

Best Features

A sliding scale of bonuses on accumulators up to 100% of your winnings for selections of three or more.

A wide range of banking options with no fees and low minimum thresholds.

Fantastic live betting options.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Cash Out is available on sports bets.

Low wagering requirement on their welcome bonus.

24/7 Customer support.

Cons

The margin on odds is slightly higher than its competitors.

Limited number of casino games.

No crypto options.

Mobile App

10Bet has a fantastic mobile app that’s easy to use. It has full functionality, so you’re not missing out on anything by using the app over the desktop site. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

10Bet currently offers a 50% matched deposit bonus up to £50. As far as welcome bonuses go, it’s one of the better ones you’ll find, as many other sites offer much lower bonuses, but the low wagering requirements of 8x make it slightly better. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

One thing 10Bet does offer is plenty of ongoing bonuses and promotions. They have a boost on all accas above three selections, up to 100% of your total winnings, a £5 free bet every time there are more than 24 goals in a Premier League weekend, and a £5 free live bet when you bet £25 or more on cricket; to name a few. 4/5

Banking Methods

Many banking methods are available, such as debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and Trustly. There are no fees for deposits or withdrawals, and the minimum withdrawal amounts are as low as £1! 5/5

User Experience

The website is well-designed with a clear, easy-to-use layout. The colour scheme is also easy on the eye, so you won’t mind looking at it for extended periods. 4/5

What We Think

If you’re looking for a place with a wide range of betting options that are easy to use, you can’t go wrong with 10Bet, although bettors who like big welcome bonuses may be disappointed.

As Ireland’s largest bookmaker, Boylesports has a lot to offer the betting community, with a wide range of sports to bet on, a well-designed mobile app, and great customer service.

Best Features

Over 30 sports to bet on, with live betting available.

Extensive range of banking options.

Plenty of ongoing promotions.

Pros And Cons

Pros

24/7 customer service.

Wide range of sports to bet on.

Large number of deposit/withdrawal options.

Cons

Limited esports betting markets.

Live streaming options are restricted to horse and greyhound racing.

Only provides services in English.

Mobile App

The mobile app is a solid option for those of you who are looking to gamble on the go. The layout is exactly the same as the desktop site, so if you know your way around that, you’ll have no problems here. However, it did crash a couple of times while we were using it, so it may not be the most stable. 3/5

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Boylesports isn’t particularly generous; making your first £10 bet, which must be placed at evens or better, gives you a £20 free bet. 1/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

There are many ongoing promotions to choose from if you’re an existing player, such as odds boosts, acca insurance, and a £5 free acca bet for every five accas placed. 4/5

Banking Methods

Boylesports has over a dozen banking options to choose from, with many of them offering instant withdrawals. There are also no fees for depositing or withdrawing, so you get to keep 100% of your winnings. 5/5

User Experience

While the site isn’t spectacular, there are plenty of worse sites on the market. The white-on-blue colour scheme works well, and everything is easy to find. 3/5

What We Think

Boylesports is a reliable, if unspectacular, choice for sports bettors. You won’t be blown away by their welcome bonus, but its overall functionality shouldn’t be ignored.

One of the most popular betting sites on the market, Betfred is famous for its customer promotions and bonus offers, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

Best Features

Zero fees for depositing or withdrawing.

Great value from its welcome bonus.

Wide range of sports betting options.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Good value for money from its welcome offer.

No fees on deposits or withdrawals.

Live streaming options on mobile and desktop.

Cons

No esports betting options.

Odds aren’t the best on the market.

Lack of VIP Program.

Mobile App

Betfred has designed its app to look similar to its betting site to make it familiar to people who are already users of its main site. You have access to all betting markets through the app and the ability to watch live-streamed sports. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

If you like getting value for money from your welcome bonus, Betfred has you covered. After depositing and betting £10 at odds of evens or greater, you will receive £20 of free sports bets, £10 in free Lotto bets, £10 of free spins, then another £20 of free sports bets five days after your bet has settled. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

Well known for its ongoing promotions, Betfred better have great options - but it was slightly disappointing. There are bonuses and promotions for existing players, such as the Free Bet Club, where you get a £5 free bet if you bet £20 between Monday and Thursday and a range of odds boosts, but we expected more from them. 3/5

Banking Methods

Betfred has a solid range of banking methods, with most of the big names being represented. These include Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. One of the major positives is that there are no fees for depositing or withdrawing your money. 3/5

User Experience

The Betfred site is very clearly laid out and is easy to navigate. As soon as you open the app or log onto their site, it’s very clear where all the important bits are. It’s also one of the better-looking sites, with the blue, black, and white combo working very well. 4/5

What We Think

When a site is as popular and well respected as Betfred, it’s usually hard to go wrong, as there’s a reason why they’ve become so popular. They’re strong across the board, so no matter what you’re looking for from a betting site, Betfred can provide it.

There have been allegations levelled at Bwin that it is reluctant to pay out its players, but a site that’s fully regulated by the UKGC wouldn’t be able to get away with that for very long. Aside from those allegations, there’s plenty to like about Bwin’s sportsbook.

Best Features

State-of-the-art mobile app.

Lots of deposit and withdrawal options with no fees.

Huge selection of betting markets.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Well-designed website.

Huge selection of betting markets.

Wide range of banking options.

Cons

Lack of ongoing promotions.

Poor reputation amongst some sports bettors.

Doesn’t have the best odds on the market.

Mobile App

While the app is available on the Apple Store for iOS users, Android users will need to download the app directly from the site, which may be a little complicated for tech-phobic players. However, once you get on the app, it’s one of the best we’ve seen, with useful shortcuts, fast selection, and helpful stats. 5/5

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Bwin is relatively small but provides good value for money. Simply deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater to receive a £20 free bet. 3/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

One area where Bwin is particularly weak is its ongoing promotions. Most of what you’ll see on the promotions page is just a list of site features dressed up to look like promotions. The closest they come is a UEFA ticket raffler, where you can make a bet of £10 or more and be placed in a draw to watch a UEFA competition match. 1/5

Banking Methods

Bwin offers a wide range of banking options to choose from, with over a dozen different deposit and withdrawal options. Some highlights include Skrill, instant banking, Visa, Paypal, and Mastercard. There are also no fees for depositing or withdrawing your money. 5/5

User Experience

The Bwin site is one of the best-looking on our list. The black and yellow design works really well and is perfect for the new bright screens on our phones. The site is also very clearly laid out and is really easy to use.

What We Think

Bwin is a really solid option for new bettors looking to find a new place to play. While the promotions leave a lot to be desired, and some people have reservations about the site, it’s one we’d recommend.

Many online betting sites are recognising the big shift to mobile gaming that’s happening in the industry, and as such, their focus is completely on their mobile app.

Best Features

Extensive range of football markets.

Good value welcome bonus.

Wide range of banking methods.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Decent ongoing promotions.

Solid esports betting options.

Value for money from the welcome bonus

Cons

Withdrawal fees.

No live streaming.

Basic desktop site.

Mobile App

While Britainbet prides itself on being a mobile-friendly betting site, there is only a native app for Android devices; iOS users will have to browse the site through their chosen web browser. It’s a shame because the Android app was really easy to use and well laid out; if they introduced an iOS app, they’d perform a lot better. 2/5

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is fairly decent, it isn’t the biggest in the world, but it gives you good value for money. Bet £10, and you’ll receive a £30 free bet if you use deposit code BB30. 3/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

While Britainbet does the sneaky tactic of putting features of their site as promotions, there are a few legitimate promotions you can take advantage of. These include a rewards programme, 10% cashback on net losses when betting on tennis, and 10% cashback on net losses when betting on Formula 1. 3/5

Banking Methods

Britainbet offers a decent range of banking methods, with popular methods such as Trustly, Paypal, Visa, and Mastercard all accepted. However, all withdrawal fees are subject to a 1% processing fee per withdrawal, up to the value of £3. 2/5

User Experience

The site itself is extremely basic, with only a handful of different sports to bet on. While the darker colours are nice to look at, and the site's layout is clear, it isn’t particularly eye-catching. 2/5

What We Think

If you have an Android, we’d recommend using the mobile app as it’s far superior to the website. However, if you’re an iOS user, you’re out of luck, as there is no app available on Apple devices.

e of promotions to keep you interested.

As one of the biggest names in the industry, you’d expect quality in every aspect of its betting site, and that’s exactly what you get.

Best Features

Well-designed website and mobile app.

Wide range of sports to bet on.

Choice of welcome offers on signup.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Good range of banking options.

Great looking website.

Some of the best betting odds on certain sports.

Cons

Customer support is limited to live chat.

Limited number of ongoing promotions.

Limited live stream coverage.

Mobile App

Betway offers a dedicated mobile gaming app for both Android and iOS users, available to download from their respective app stores. You have full functionality from their mobile app, and the design is just as good as their website. 4/5

Welcome Bonus

Betway has two welcome bonuses to pick from when you sign up; one is a £10 free bet when you deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1.75 or greater, and the other is a £30 acca welcome offer, where you can earn a matched free bet of up to £30 if you place an acca of three selections or more at odds of 3.0 or higher. 4/5

Ongoing Bonuses And Promotions

While there’s a lot of choice in the welcome offer, the ongoing promotions are extremely limited. Currently, they have a sports bet club where you can earn £15 in free bets every week and an esports bet club where you can earn £10 in free bets each week. 2/5

Banking Methods

Betway has a solid number of banking options to choose from. The big names you’d come to expect are all available, including Visa, Trustly, Paypal, and Neteller. 3/5

User Experience

The Betway site is another that is easy on the eye. The predominantly black-and-white colour scheme with yellow flashes looks great, and everything is clearly laid out and easy to find. 4/5

What We Think

Betway is a really well-rounded betting site, with its only weakness being its limited selection of ongoing promotions. Aside from that, it’s a great site to use on your phone and desktop.

UK Betting Apps Roundup

If you don’t have time to look through each of those longer reviews, you can find a quick summary of the highlights of each of our choices here.

How do we select the UK’s best betting sites?

Knowing what we think of some of the UK’s best betting sites is all well and good, but it’s all for nought if we don’t know what makes a good app. Luckily, we’ve got a team of sports betting experts on our team with decades of experience in the industry that are on hand to help us write these reviews. We have a long list of things we consider when evaluating these sites, such as:

App/site security

Welcome offers

Ongoing bonuses and promotions

User experience

Banking options

Live betting

Live video streaming

Number of markets

Competitive odds

These are just some of the things we consider when writing our reviews; you can’t say we’re not comprehensive!

How To Bet In The UK

If you’re new to betting in the UK or new to sports betting in general, it can be quite daunting looking at all the different options available to you and all the signup processes you have to go through. That’s why we’ve created this handy guide to betting in the UK that will help you find the right site for you and help you through creating your account.

Choosing the right Betting app in UK

With so many options in the UK, it can take a lot of work to know what betting app is right for you. We think it’s really important to pick the betting site that best suits your needs, as if you don’t, you’ll likely have a negative experience.

While each person has different wants and needs from a betting site, there are a few things you should consider before signing up. You need to decide what you’re looking for from a betting site before you pick one to sign up for, so take a look at some of the things that may be important to you below:

The Live Bettor

If you’re interested in live betting options, here are some things that you should look for:

In-play betting options.

Live video streaming of sports events.

Cashout options.

The On The Go Gambler

If you’re the kind of player who likes to gamble from anywhere, here are some things to look out for:

Mobile betting app.

Easy to use site/app design.

A wide range of banking methods.

The Value Hunter

If you’re always on the lookout for the best deals, here are some things you should consider:

Free bets/welcome bonus.

Ongoing promotions and offers.

Early payouts.

High betting odds.

Once you’ve weighed up your options based on your preferences, it’s time to sign up for a site. Luckily, most of these online betting sites have easy-to-follow sign-up processes. Just to help you out, we’ll walk you through the first steps of signing up for a site and making your first bet.

Click the “Sign Up” Button - All online sportsbook sites will have a “Sign Up” or “Register” button somewhere on their homepage; click that to get started. Fill in Your Personal Details - As part of the sign-up process, you’ll need to provide some personal information, such as your name, address, email address, and telephone number. Confirm Your Details - Before you complete the signup process, you may have to confirm your details and the fact that you’re over 18. Once you’ve done that, click the “Register” button, and your betting account will be created! Make a Deposit - Once your account is created, it’s time to make a deposit. Most sites will have a “Deposit” button somewhere on the screen, so click on that. Enter Your Payment Info - On the deposit page, you’ll be asked to choose your payment method and enter your payment info. You may also be able to enter a deposit code at this stage to take advantage of one of the site’s welcome offers. Confirm the Payment - After you’ve entered your information, you’ll be asked to check the details of the payment method as well as the amount of your deposit. You may also have to confirm the payment with your payment provider before it goes through. Choose Your Market - As soon as the money hits your account, you’re free to start betting. Find a market that you’re interested in, pick a side you’d like to take, enter your bet amount, and click “Bet.”

It’s as simple as that; you’ve just made your first bet on a UK betting app!

Markets

The last step in our walkthrough is to choose your market, and with the range of options available, that can be a daunting enough process in itself! Almost all UK betting apps offer a wide range of sports to bet on, so no matter what game you enjoy, you can likely bet on it. However, if you’re looking for the best markets to bet on in the UK, there are some that stand out above the rest.

Football is by far the biggest betting market in the UK, thanks to its almost ubiquitous popularity amongst the population. There are thousands of markets in this sport alone, with hundreds of games to bet on and hundreds of different markets within those. You can bet on almost anything when it comes to football, whether it’s the full-time result, the number of goals, the number of cards, the number of corners, and much more!

Another popular market in the UK is horse racing. There are nearly 60 racecourses operational in the UK alone, and racing takes place all year round. Almost every day, there is a new race to bet on, whether it’s a local one or one further afield. As well as a large number of races to bet on, there are plenty of markets within those races. You can bet on the outright winner, a horse not to place, the order of the top three, as well as plenty of other options.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the main reasons people sign up for online betting sites is the bonuses and promotions they offer; after all, who doesn’t like free money? The industry is constantly at war with each other to see who can offer the best bonuses and lure customers to their site. Despite the competition being so fierce, you can expect to see the commonalities between the bonuses offered. Let’s take a look at the most common ones.

The most frequent welcome bonus you’ll see is a free bet after you’ve deposited and made a bet yourself. This is a win-win for the betting site, as it makes you deposit your own money and gamble it before they give you the “free” money. Most sites will have restrictions around the free bet, such as the minimum odds required for it to be eligible. While this is a common promotion, the key is to look for the sites that offer the best value for money. Some site can offer up to 3-4x your original wager in bonuses, whereas some will only offer a matched free bet.

Another bonus you’re likely to see is a matched deposit bonus that gives you bet credits rather than free bets. These bet credits are a lot more flexible, as you don’t have to use them all at once. Instead of getting a free £10 bet that you must use all at once, with £10 in bet credits, you can bet £1 on one bet, then £5 on another, and then the final £4 on another bet. You’ll notice that these matched deposit bonuses are usually around 50-100% of your initial deposit amount and very rarely over that, so some people may prefer to take the free bets that give you a higher return on your initial deposit.

Is Betting Legal in the UK?

Online gambling became fully legal and regulated in the UK after the passing of the Gambling Act in 2005. Before then, the industry had been operating in somewhat of a grey area, but this piece of legislation brought strict licensing and regulation to the industry.

Online bookmakers in the UK are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, who are also the country's licensing authority. To be able to legally offer gambling services to UK-based players, sportsbooks must hold a license from this commission and abide by their strict regulations.

The UKGC is known as one of the industry's toughest and most reputable gambling authorities, so a license from them shows that your sportsbook is above board. It’s not easy to get a license from the UKGC, as you need to provide a great deal of documentation, such as a business plan, gambling software supply details, proof of funding, and much more! The licenses aren’t cheap either, with the cheapest application fees costing just over £9000.

All of the sportsbooks we recommend hold a license from the UKGC, and it’s always recommended that you check for this license before signing up for any UK betting app.

Betting Apps FAQ

We’ve covered a lot of information about the best betting apps in the UK, but if you still have any questions, here’s where you’ll find the answers.

What is the best betting app to use?

The betting app that’s best for you will depend on your personal preferences, but any of the apps on our list are highly recommended.

Where can I place a bet for free?

There are plenty of sites that will offer you free bets when you sign up for them. However, you never get something for nothing, so you’ll often have to deposit your own money and make a bet before you can unlock your free bet.

Are betting apps legal in the UK?

Betting apps are completely legal in the UK. There are no restrictions on the types of games that can be gambled on, so you’re free to play whichever game takes your fancy.

Which betting app has the best bonuses?

Some of the betting apps with the best bonuses we could find include 10Bet, 888 Sport, and Sportingbet - they all offered generous welcome bonuses to new players.

Can I bet online in the UK?

Betting online or through a betting app is completely legal in the UK. There are no restrictions on the types of games that can be gambled on, so you’re free to play whatever game you please.

Summary

In a country with a rich betting history like the UK, it’s no surprise there’s such a competitive betting app market. Almost all of the top sites have a dedicated mobile app for you to use, making it hard for even the most experienced amongst you to know which one to download. Hopefully, after reading through this article, you’ll not only have a better idea of which apps are the best fit for you but also have a better idea of what you’re looking for from an online betting app. Whether it’s the sleek, modern design of a Bwin, 888 Sport, or Betway; or the generous welcome bonuses of 10Bet, Sportingbet, or Coral; you should know what it is you’re looking for and exactly where you can find it.

