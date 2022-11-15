Top Online UK Bookmakers 2022

As a sports fanatic, you may want to do more than just watch your favourite sport, may it be football, hockey, basketball, tennis or any other sport. So apart from heading out to electrifying stadiums or catching the action on your HD TV, one of the ways to amp up your sports experience is through online betting.

With our list of the top online bookmakers, we highlight some of the best online betting sites in the UK regarding various aspects. From great odds to free bets and promos, we’ll take you through what some of the top bookmakers have to offer. Stick around and find out which are the go-to betting sites for most UK players and how we choose our best sites.

Top Online Bookmakers In The UK

Betzone: Generous welcome offer for new bettors. BetUK: Get competitive odds across many online sports betting markets. 10bet: Wide catalogue of sports and betting events with live betting. BoyleSports: Exciting promotions and a 5-star rated mobile betting app. 888sports: Expert tips and advice from the site's betting blog to guide you when betting. Betfred: Exclusive betting features and high betting odds. Fitzdares: Stream sports and racing events and enjoy regular loyalty rewards and free bets.

How Do We Choose The UK's Best Betting Sites?

You might look at our list of the top betting sites and wonder, why these sites? Well, we didn’t pick them like the lottery, instead, we had rigid criteria to follow that we don’t mind sharing.

Welcome offers and bonuses

Any online sports betting platform worth its name should have a welcome offer and additional exciting bonuses. Whether you're a new player signing up or want to boost your winnings, a welcome bonus or any other promo is a great way to start you off.

Best odds guaranteed

For punters looking for the best odds to earn the highest amount from their winnings, searching for the highest odds is the way to go. Different sites usually have different odds so it’s best to shop around and see which ones have the highest.

Live streaming

A noteworthy trend among the UK best betting sites is the live streaming feature that allows you to watch ongoing matches. The only thing you’ll need is a good internet connection and you can stream matches live from a few betting sites.

Live betting

In-play or live betting is a new betting addition that makes the experience even more fun. It's no longer enough to place a bet and wait for the outcome of a game. But, with in-play betting, you can place more informed bets as you watch how a match progresses.

Early payout

You don’t have to wait for the final whistle to cash out your bet anymore. Thanks to the early payout feature on top bookmakers like Bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power, you can receive an early payout if the team you had bet on comes two goals ahead.

Bet Builder

The bet builder feature helps you to make the most out of one event that you are confident in. With this feature, you can place multiple bets on the same event which increases your win amount!

Cashout

Let's face it. Sometimes you might not be lucky with your bet, and rather than lose out entirely, you can take advantage of the cashout feature. This means you'll settle your stake by accepting a payout less than the total winning amount before the game ends.

Markets and types of bets

For a betting site to feature on our list, it must give players several options—from the sports they can bet on to the betting options they can choose. A top bookmaker offers several betting markets including football, horse racing, basketball and tennis and has several types of bets like outright winner, parlays, point spreads and handicap bets.

Safety and fairness

Bettors' safety and security are crucial considering there are a couple of sites which are a scam. So, how do we decide which site is legit and which one is a scam? For starters, we always look for a valid licence from reputable authorities like the UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. Also, we check whether a site has security measures like SSL encryption.

User experience

Navigating through a betting site should be a no-brainer and should enhance your betting experience. In this regard, we look at how intuitive a website is, its responsiveness and whether it looks congested, among other factors.

Payment methods

When placing bets, you’ll make frequent deposits and withdrawals, so the process needs to be as smooth and fast as possible. Our top betting sites support secure and popular payment methods like e-wallets, prepaid cards and debit/credit cards.

Mobile compatibility

A trend that is fast catching up is betting sites coming up with mobile apps to bet on the go. So, most of the bookmakers on our list either have an app you can download and start betting or have an optimised mobile website where you can place your bets.

Best Betting Sites In UK Review

From our top betting sites list, it’s time we dive in to see what makes each bookmaker unique. Is it its welcome offer, betting markets, odds or user experience? Here’s a short review of each of our top bookmakers.

Betzone has been around for a while now and ranks highly among our top betting sites. The interface is well-organised, with different sections such as sports, horse racing, football and in-play.

A generous welcome offer awaits you with up to £60 in free sports bets, and up to 50 free spins, if you fancy casino slots. However, before you claim this bonus, make sure to check the T&Cs as the conditions are quite lengthy.

Betting on the move is also possible thanks to the optimised Betzone mobile website version and an easy-to-download app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Although there isn't an Apple Pay option on the site, you can still use debit cards such as a Mastercard, Visa or Maestro.

BetUK prides itself on having competitive odds across a range of sports and a variety of betting markets. So, if your focus is on the goals scored, the total number of corners or the player most likely to score, you'll have several betting options.

To boost your betting strategy, BetUK has certain features you can make use of. With match stats, you can assess a team's performance over time and place a more informed bet. There's also a dedicated Acca Club on the BetUK site that rewards you with £5 Free Bet every week throughout a football betting season.

You can take advantage of the live stream feature available for sports such as horse racing and e-sports. However, before you can stream, you’ll need to sign up at BetUK and enter the event of your choice. Hit the play button and stream the match for free.

10Bet is among the bookmakers with the widest sports coverage having close to 30 sports to bet on. And each sport comes with several leagues so you’re spoilt for choice.

On opening an account, you're welcomed with a £50 welcome bonus and a flow of reload bonuses and free bets. Be a loyal bettor, and you will be eligible to enter the famed Ten Club, where you can enjoy first-class VIP service.

When setting up your accumulator bet, 10Bet has a free bet calculator that'll aggregate Accas for your match or event, plus have detailed sports betting stats that'll come through when placing your bets.

BoyleSports stands out for its unique customer experience courtesy of its 5-star rated mobile app and site. The homepage is well structured with the different betting markets on the left side, while the top bar covers different features like promotions, cashout and bet calculator.

Promotions are plenty, with a good example being the £50 free cash prize available weekly in the Football Super Series if you can correctly predict four match stats.

Regular players can enter the site's loyalty reward program meaning every bet you place, whether online or in the shop, count towards exclusive rewards and experiences.

The 888 brand has made a name for itself in the online casino scene and is also a prominent online bookmaker. 888Sport provides lucrative betting odds over its diverse sportsbook that's not limited to football, rugby, horse racing and darts.

The site also comes with a helpful betting tips blog and an in-play betting feature that you can make the most of. Whether you want to bet on the desktop site or mobile app, 888Sport will give you an amazing betting experience on both platforms.

Promotions are a part of online bookies nowadays, and 888Sport has a fascinating Free-to-Play Predictor promo. Every week, you get to predict the outcome of up to 8 matches and stand a chance to win £10,000.

Betfred Sport brings you into the action of exciting sporting events such as the Premier League and British Masters.

Betfred has made it easier for its bettors to combine odds on popular football markets through its PickYourPunt feature. All you need to do is pick a betting market you fancy, drop a Facebook comment or tweet the hashtag #PickYourPunt and wait for the Betfred traders to assist you.

If you wish to take advantage of the welcome bonus, place a minimum £10 bet within 7 days of registration, and you'll receive £30 in Free Bets within 10 hours. The Free Bets will come in handy if you're thinking of boosting your winning chances or trying out a new betting market.

With over 90+ sporting events to bet on, including football and basketball, Sportingbet has exciting odds, top promotions and an ever-evolving sportsbook where you can juggle between live streaming and in-play betting.

The Sportingbet mobile app sets the pace for betting while on the go with its intuitive interface not far off from the desktop version. And to get you up and running, a 4 Welcome Challenges promo can yield you £50 in Free Bets, with the rewards valid for a limited time.

Fitzdares has invested heavily in its online platform if the site features are anything to go by. The live stream icon allows you to free-stream all UK, Irish and International racing events. For any inquiries, the live chat connects you with the Fitzdares sports team within the app.

Depositing and receiving cash isn't much of a challenge either, with deposits reflecting almost immediately while withdrawals are credited to your account the same day.

What about loyal players who have a high bankroll? Well, there is a Fitzdares Club that offers members VIP treatment with exclusive perks.

How To Select The Best Online Bookmaker In The UK?

Many a punter, both seasoned and casual, will be eager to register at an online bookie where they can place bets on their favourite sports. So, as a bettor, how do you choose the best online bookmaker in the UK?

Welcome bonus : Once you create an account, the betting site will most likely reward you with a welcome bonus upon making a minimum bet amount. As a tip, pick a bookmaker with a low minimum bet and less stringent wagering requirements.

: Once you create an account, the betting site will most likely reward you with a welcome bonus upon making a minimum bet amount. As a tip, pick a bookmaker with a low minimum bet and less stringent wagering requirements. Sign-up process : The last thing you want on your hands is a cumbersome sign-up process at a betting site. Here, you only need an easy-to-follow sign-up process where you'll fill in your info and payment details.

: The last thing you want on your hands is a cumbersome sign-up process at a betting site. Here, you only need an easy-to-follow sign-up process where you'll fill in your info and payment details. Markets and bet types : Always go for an online bookmaker with an extensive sportsbook and various betting markets. Football, tennis or hockey, you name it, the more sporting events, the better. With different betting markets, you can quickly add your bet builder or accumulator.

: Always go for an online bookmaker with an extensive sportsbook and various betting markets. Football, tennis or hockey, you name it, the more sporting events, the better. With different betting markets, you can quickly add your bet builder or accumulator. Promos : Be on the lookout for featured promotions on a selection of daily, weekly or monthly matches. Promotions can be mega jackpots on a list of games or an outright winner of a football league for a season.

: Be on the lookout for featured promotions on a selection of daily, weekly or monthly matches. Promotions can be mega jackpots on a list of games or an outright winner of a football league for a season. Banking : It's all about making deposits and withdrawals in the most secure and fastest way possible. Go for betting sites that instantly reflect deposits in your account and process your withdrawals in the shortest time possible. Ideally, withdrawals should be released to your payment option within 24 hours.

: It's all about making deposits and withdrawals in the most secure and fastest way possible. Go for betting sites that instantly reflect deposits in your account and process your withdrawals in the shortest time possible. Ideally, withdrawals should be released to your payment option within 24 hours. Mobile and user experience: The platform's website should be user-friendly and enable you to scheme quickly and identify different features. With tech advancement, a bookmaker with a mobile app will give you flexibility when placing bets on the move, with most apps accessible from the Google Play Store or App Store.

How To Find The Best Betting Sites

When you're finding the best betting sites, you'll be weighing the different aspects highlighted in the above sections before making your final selection. Since some sites might have better features than others, having more than one online betting account is the best. Below are some elements you can look out for when choosing a football betting sites or a new bookmaker.

Best Betting Sites For Football Betting

The most popular sport in the UK is football, so bettors are constantly looking for betting sites that will offer competitive odds and diverse betting options.

Take, for example, the Premier League, which attracts top-class players from around the world. With 20 competitive teams, you get to watch action-packed games and incredible goals being scored. And from our list of the best online bookmakers, you can check out the welcome offers to kickstart your betting journey with a bang.

Be on the lookout for football accumulators, as they are one of the most popular types of bets. In this case, you have several events with the respective total odds calculated. Some sites will go a step further and have an insurance bet offer where if one match lets you down, you can still get back a part of your stake.

Best New Betting Sites

Online betting has been around for years now, and even then, new betting sites continue to come up. So, how do you know whether a new betting site will be worth your time or you’re better off sticking to long-standing brands?

First, a new betting site has to have an enticing welcome bonus to lure you in, and with favourable terms. New bookmakers are also keen on including the latest features like bet builders, early payouts, cashouts and more on their platforms. Another thing that helps with your betting experience is having a user-friendly platform, and new sites make a point of coming up with high-quality websites or apps.

FAQs

How long does the withdrawal process take?

Depending on the payment method, below is the processing time for withdrawals

Mastercard Debit/Credit - 2 to 3 working days

Visa Debit/Credit - 2 to 3 working days

Visa Direct (bank only) - 2 to 12 hours (payments under £5,000)

PayPal - 24 hours

Apple Pay (Visa Direct) - 2 to 12 hours (payments under £5,000)

Apple Pay (Non-Visa Direct) - 2 to 3 working days

How do Free Bets Work?

Free bets are bonus cash given to bettors mostly when signing up. By depositing more than the required minimum amount, you can claim the free bet and cashout later after meeting the wagering requirements.

What betting features should I look out for?

Betting features are there to make your betting experience even better. Some of the features you can look out for include bet builders, live streaming, in-play betting, early payouts and cashouts.

How do I access the live stream feature of a betting site?

You’ll need to log in to the betting site and click on the event you want to stream. Some sites require you to place a wager, while others will let you stream for free. In general, all you need is a strong internet connection and maybe an active balance.

Conclusion

With hundreds of betting sites, it’s only right that you separate the wheat from the chaff and go for a bookmaker you can count on. The good thing is we’ve done that for you, but still you need to do a little digging yourself. Our recommended sites come with wide sports coverage, top offers, exciting bet features and high levels of security.

For a variety of sports, Betzone, BetUK, 10Bet and BoyleSports have your back, while horse racing lovers will relish what Fitzdares has to offer. If you're angling for a sports blog and detailed match stats to aid you in betting, 888Sport and Betfred will provide the information you need.

