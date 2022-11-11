If you love wagering on football you’ll be eager to know where to find the best football betting sites in the UK. Fear not, we’ve got you covered!

With loads of online betting sites to choose from it can be tough to decide which ones are the best, but we’ve done the legwork to point you in the right direction.

Let’s get stuck in and show you which sites you should visit if you enjoy betting on football.

The Top Football Betting Sites in the UK

Based on our research, these are the best football betting sites in the UK:

Betzone: An established site offering a wide range of football coverage. 10bet: One of the best sportsbooks for betting on mobile. Boylesports: The leading independent bookmaker in the UK. Betfred: A respected betting brand with great football odds. Fitzdares: A great site for in-play football betting. 888sport: One of the most reputable football betting sites on the internet. BetUK: A modern site with great football betting.

Football Betting Sites in the UK

Betzone

Football fans are spoilt for choice at Betzone, with the site offering comprehensive coverage of leagues and competitions from around the world.

Welcome Bonus: New customers can get up to £60 in free sports bets plus free casino spins.

New customers can get up to £60 in free sports bets plus free casino spins. Offers & Promotions: Enhanced odds, daily specials, free bets, rewards programme.

Enhanced odds, daily specials, free bets, rewards programme. Best Betting Features: Cash out, live betting.

Cash out, live betting. Football Coverage: Betzone offers odds and markets on football in more than 40 different countries.

Betzone offers odds and markets on football in more than 40 different countries. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro.

Visa, Mastercard, Maestro. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Loads of markets, competitive sign-up offer, in-game live tracker.

Loads of markets, competitive sign-up offer, in-game live tracker. Cons: Payment options could be improved, no live streaming.

10bet

10bet is firmly established as one of the best football betting sites in the UK, offering punters excellent service across all devices.

Welcome Bonus: Get a 50% matched bonus up to £50.

Get a 50% matched bonus up to £50. Offers & Promotions: Free bets, boosted accumulators.

Free bets, boosted accumulators. Best Betting Features: Bet Builder, Pulse Bet, Teaser Bets, Add2Bet.

Bet Builder, Pulse Bet, Teaser Bets, Add2Bet. Football Coverage: More than 160 different leagues and competitions are covered on 10bet.

More than 160 different leagues and competitions are covered on 10bet. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer, Trustly.

Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, Bank Transfer, Trustly. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Great live betting, lots of ongoing promotions, superb mobile site.

Great live betting, lots of ongoing promotions, superb mobile site. Cons: No live streaming.

Boylesports

Boylesports are widely regarded as the leading independently-owned gambling company in the UK.

Welcome Bonus: Up to £25 in free bets when you sign-up.

Up to £25 in free bets when you sign-up. Offers & Promotions: Free bets, money-back specials, acca insurance, enhanced odds.

Free bets, money-back specials, acca insurance, enhanced odds. Best Betting Features: Bet Builder, live betting, live streaming, 24/7 customer support.

Bet Builder, live betting, live streaming, 24/7 customer support. Football Coverage: Boylesports covers leagues and competitions in more than 50 different countries worldwide.

Boylesports covers leagues and competitions in more than 50 different countries worldwide. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, BOKU, cash at Boylesports shops.

Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, BOKU, cash at Boylesports shops. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Great live streaming, excellent promotions, fast withdrawals.

Great live streaming, excellent promotions, fast withdrawals. Cons: Support via email could be faster.

Betfred

Betfred is one of the most respected brands in the business, it comes as no surprise to find that Betfred offers excellent football coverage.

Welcome Bonus: Get £30 in free bets when you stake £10.

Get £30 in free bets when you stake £10. Offers & Promotions: Boosted odds, acca insurance, free bets, daily specials.

Boosted odds, acca insurance, free bets, daily specials. Best Betting Features: Live betting, live streaming, cash out, 24/7 live chat.

Live betting, live streaming, cash out, 24/7 live chat. Football Coverage: Comprehensive coverage of leagues and competitions form across the world.

Comprehensive coverage of leagues and competitions form across the world. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafecard.

Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafecard. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Trusted betting brand, competitive odds, superb football promotions.

Trusted betting brand, competitive odds, superb football promotions. Cons: Limited choice of payment options.

Fitzdares

Fitzdares is a well-established betting brand offering punters loads of football betting opportunities.

Welcome Bonus: Bet £30 get a £30 free bet + 20 Free Spins

Bet £30 get a £30 free bet + 20 Free Spins Offers & Promotions: Cashback, free bets, boosted accas.

Cashback, free bets, boosted accas. Best Betting Features: Bet Builder, cash out, live betting.

Bet Builder, cash out, live betting. Football Coverage: More than 140 different leagues and competitions are featured on Fitzdares,

More than 140 different leagues and competitions are featured on Fitzdares, Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro.

Visa, Mastercard, Maestro. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Loads of different markets, great live betting, plenty of promotions.

Loads of different markets, great live betting, plenty of promotions. Cons: Limited payment options, no live streaming.

888sport

Whether you enjoy betting on desktop or mobile, 888sport offers punters a top-class football betting service.

Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 to earn £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus.

Bet £10 to earn £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus. Offers & Promotions: Daily specials, free bets, enhanced accas, boosted odds, predictor competitions.

Daily specials, free bets, enhanced accas, boosted odds, predictor competitions. Best Betting Features: Live streaming, Up For 8, Bet Builder. BetFeed.

Live streaming, Up For 8, Bet Builder. BetFeed. Football Coverage: 888sport covers tons of national leagues, continental competitions and international tournaments.

888sport covers tons of national leagues, continental competitions and international tournaments. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Trustly, Bank Transfer, Paysafecard.

Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Trustly, Bank Transfer, Paysafecard. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Top rated app, live streaming, superb promotions, trusted betting brand.

Top rated app, live streaming, superb promotions, trusted betting brand. Cons: T&Cs on the sign-up offer are restrictive.

BetUK

BetUK’s modern looking site offers excellent coverage of football throughout the year.

Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets.

Bet £10 get £30 in free bets. Offers & Promotions: Free bets, Acca Club, daily specials.

Free bets, Acca Club, daily specials. Best Betting Features: Live streaming, live betting, Bet Builder, cash out.

Live streaming, live betting, Bet Builder, cash out. Football Coverage: BetUK offers comprehensive coverage of football from across the globe.

BetUK offers comprehensive coverage of football from across the globe. Mobile Apps: iOS and Android.

iOS and Android. Payment Methods: Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Bank Transfer.

Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Bank Transfer. Licence: UK Gambling Commission.

UK Gambling Commission. Pros: Modern site design, loads of football markets, slick live betting platform.

Modern site design, loads of football markets, slick live betting platform. Cons: Limited payment options, slow verification process.

How do we select the UK’s best betting sites?

We have highlighted the best football betting sites in the UK, but how have we arrived at that conclusion?

All of the sites we recommend must be fully licensed and regulated to offer their services to punters in the UK.

We expect to see great bonuses and promotions, and any associated wagering conditions to unlock winnings should not be restrictive.

We choose sites that offer comprehensive coverage of football from around the world including all the major leagues plus competitions further down the scale.

The best betting sites should have loads of excellent features such as live streaming, in-play betting, Bet Builders, cash out and more.

We favour sites that offer excellent service on mobile, as betting on the move is now a hugely important part of the industry.

The best sites offer 24/7/365 customer service, and we offer higher ratings to the operators who provide this via live chat.

There should also be a wide range of payment options available, and withdrawals should take no longer than a couple of working days to hit your account.

Football Betting Site Features

If you are planning on signing up for an account with an online bookmaker, always check out what special features they offer before taking the plunge.

Bonuses and promotions are a good place to start, but do not base your final decision solely on those elements.

Check out the live betting platform to determine the quality of the in-play service, particularly with regards to how many markets are available.

Sites that offer live streaming are well worth using, as they allow you to follow the progress of your wagers in real-time.

Other features such as Bet Builders and Cash Out also boost your enjoyment of betting on a site, while we also love innovative ideas such as predictor competitions.

Make sure to look at how the site loads on your mobile device to ensure you can wager whenever and wherever you want.

The sites we recommend are fully licensed and regulated to operate in the UK, but always check this information before depositing your hard-earned cash.

Betting on Football in the UK

All of the UK betting sites we have recommended focus heavily on football and provide odds on matches throughout the year.

The exciting nature of football makes it the ideal sport for wagering purposes, as betting sites can offer a wide range of markets on each game.

Placing bets on football adds to the interest of watching the sport, even if you are not a fan of the teams involved in a particular match.

While making a profit on football betting is not easy, there are several strategies you can use to boost your chances of winning.

Football Betting Strategies

Before you start betting on football, it is imperative to sign-up for accounts with bookmakers who you can trust to offer excellent service.

The sites we have recommended excel with their football coverage, so using one or more of them is a great place to start if you are wagering on the sport.

As we have just mentioned, it can be tough to keep your bankroll in the black when betting on football, but there are some proven tactics you can use which will tip the scales in your favour.

One of our favourite strategies adapts the Martingale System traditionally used in casinos and applies it to wagering on a draw in the match betting market.

The draw odds in football matches are generally never less than 2/1, which makes the ideal for exploitation with this strategy.

In this instance, we will use Manchester City’s 2022/23 Premier League fixtures to show you how the system can generate a profit if you follow it rigidly.

You start by placing a £10 bet on the first game against West Ham United. City won 2-0, so your bet is a loser. The system requires you to double your bet on the next game.

Your £20 wager on a draw against Bournemouth also loses as City run out 4-0 winners. You must then double your bet again on the next game to £40.

City’s third fixture at Newcastle United finishes 3-3. Assuming odds of 2/1, your £40 bet would return £120 – a cool £50 profit on your £70 overall outlay.

At this point, you can either walk away with your profit or start the system again with another £10 bet.

While a long run of games without a draw could make a significant dent in your bankroll, following this system guarantees you will be in profit when a draw bet is successful.

Another popular football betting strategy is to use the in-play markets to back heavy favourites in a home game when they concede an early goal.

The odds are often prohibitive when fancied teams play at home, but this scenario gives you the opportunity to grab a bigger price.

Top teams often recover from the shock of conceding an early goal at home to win the game, so backing them in these situations is a good way to get extra value from your bets.

The Most Popular Football Betting Markets

The best football betting sites in the UK offer punters the opportunity to wager on hundreds of different markets. Here are the most popular ones:

Ante-post: An ante-post bet is a wager placed on a league or competition before it starts. Many punters place ante-post accumulators on the winners of different divisions in the hope of securing massive returns.

Match betting: This is one of the most popular types of football bets. Match betting requires you to predict whether a game will be a home win, away win or a draw.

Over/under: Wager on whether the total number of goals in a match will be over or under a pre-determined tally. For instance, if you bet on over 2.5 goals and the final is score is 2-1, your wager is a winner.

Correct score: A bet on the correct score market requires you to correctly predict the final scoreline in a game at the end of 90 minutes.

First goalscorer: Predict which player will score the first goal in a match. Do you choose the prolific striker or go for the longer odds on a defender who grabs a few goals each season from set-pieces?

Anytime goalscorer: Bet on a player to score at any time during the game. The odds are lower than the first goalscorer market, but still give you the chance to secure decent returns if you wager on the correct player.

Both teams to score: Betting on the both teams to score market is great way to maintain interest in a game for its entire duration. Simply predict whether both teams will score or not. You can even build both teams to score multiples for even greater returns.

Player to be carded: Do you think a player will receive a yellow or red card during a game? You can back your hunch via the player to be carded market.

Which are the top competitions to bet on football in the UK?

The best football betting sites in the UK offer punters the opportunity to wager on wide range of leagues and competitions throughout the year. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Champions League

UEFA’s top club competition has brought plenty of excitement to midweek football since switching to a group stage format in the 1990s.

The Champions League offers punters a wealth of betting opportunities, with hundreds of different markets available on each match.

You can also bet on group winners, teams to reach the final, outright and more, making the Champions League one of the best competitions for wagering on football.

World Cup

Staged every four years, the World Cup is always one of the most eagerly anticipated football competitions in the sporting calendar.

The tournament features the best international teams on the planet with the most expensive players and provides punters with thousands of different ways to bet on football.

Whether you love betting ante-post, pre-match or in-play, the World Cup gives you the chance to maximise your enjoyment of football betting.

Premier League

The Premier League is the top flight in England and is widely thought to be the most exciting football competition in the world.

Clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the biggest in Europe and boast a plethora of top-class players.

The top football betting sites offer hundreds of different pre-match markets on every game, while there are also loads of in-play wagering opportunities available.

La Liga

La Liga is the highest division in Spanish football and has historically been dominated by two hugely successful clubs – Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The big two regularly feature in multiple wagers during each round of fixtures as they are expected to win more often than not.

There are numerous ways to wager on La Liga including ante-post, match betting, both teams to score, first goalscorer, correct score and many more.

Serie A

Serie A previously had a reputation for producing defensive football, but it is now one of the most exciting leagues in the world.

Italy’s top flight contains several clubs who have won plenty of silverware during their history including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Lazio.

All of the top football betting sites offer comprehensive coverage of Serie A throughout the season and some also live stream matches so you can keep track of your bets.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga in recent years, but that has not reduced the league’s appeal from a betting perspective.

The top league in Germany often produces hugely competitive matches which keep punters on the edge of their seats throughout the game.

Fluctuating scores make the Bundesliga the ideal competition for people who like to take advantage of live betting opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about football betting sites in the UK:

Which football betting site do you recommend? We have highlighted several sites that can be trusted to deliver a top-class football betting service. Sign up with Betzone, 10bet, Boylesports, Betfred, Fitzdares, Sportingbet, 888sport, Coral or BetUK for the best coverage.

How long does it take for my winnings to be paid out? The timeframe varies between the different football betting sites in the UK. Generally speaking, it should take no longer than 2/3 working days for your withdrawal to hit your original payment method.

How can I check if a betting site is legitimate? All of the football betting sites we recommend are fully licensed and regulated to offer their services in the UK. You can check the information by scrolling to the bottom of each site where there will be verifiable details published.

Can I have a few betting accounts? Yes, opening an account with more than one football betting site is a great way to ensure you can always get the best odds and take advantage of different promotional offers.

What are wagering requirements? Most football betting sites attach conditions to their bonuses and promotions before you can unlock any associated winnings. This can include placing bets above a pre-determined odds level or ‘playing through’ the bonus a set number of times.

Conclusion

We’ve shown you where to find the best football betting sites in the UK, so you are now ready to open up accounts with the ones you like.

By sticking to the sites we have recommended, you can be sure that you will receive top-class service whenever you wager on football.

Always remember to gamble responsibly and never risk more than you can comfortably afford to lose. Most importantly, have fun and good luck!

