Best cheap defenders to buy in FPL 22/23

In the FPL, defenders have garnered more importance year after year. The likes of Trent Alexander Arnold, Reece James and Joao Cancelo are worth their weight in gold; they will take away a fair chunk of your budget. So it is important to keep an eye out for ready bargains. These are the players that will get you a fair amount of points without taking much from the purse. Let us look at defenders who are gettable within 5.0.

#5. James Justin

Just a year ago, James Justin was a popular FPL asset. However, a serious injury kept him out for almost the entirety of last season. The English full-back has now returned to full fitness and is raring to go.

Leicester City have had a disappointing season and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Even though they have a number of good full-backs, Justin's ability to play on either side of the pitch is precious. At 4.5 he can bring plenty of attacking returns as well as clean sheet points.

#4. Djed Spence

Although his teammate Ivan Perisic may look more lucrative at 5.5, don't ignore Djed Spence. The English right wing-back is available for 4.5 in the FPL. Although the Spurs have other options in that position, the fact that Conte has trusted him and bought him speaks volumes.

Conte is famous for creating sides that are strong defensively. Spurs have the defense adequately reinforced, which could translate into a lot of clean sheet points. Spence is also known to be a consistent attacking threat, which, coupled with the ability of Son and Kane up-front, could spell solid attacking returns.

#3. Lucas Digne

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

Lucas Digne used to be FPL royalty but the going for has gotten tough for him lately. He fell afoul of the management at Everton and moved to Aston Villa, where he has struggled. However, beginning to find his feet under the managership of Steven Gerrard, he could be set for a lot of big point hauls.

Villa have a potent attacking force in Coutinho, Ings and Bailey. The trio plus Digne's great crossing ability means guaranteed attacking returns.

Villa have also added solidity to their backline through acquisitions such as Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara. This will boost the French left back's chances of getting clean sheet points. He is available in this year's game for 5.0.

#2. Aaron Hickey

This is the type of signing that goes unnoticed in the glamor of the Premier League.

Brentford signed young Scottish wingback Aaron Hickey from Bologna a couple of weeks ago. He is available in the game for 5.0. It is his attacking potential that many might not be familiar with. Last season he scored five and assisted one goal in the Serie A.

Only 20 years of age, Hickey can only improve. But his game displays unmistakable signs that he will be a great FPL pick. He gets into the box quite often and releases his shots well. This type of attacking instinct from a defender makes him one to watch out for.

#1. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the bang-for-buck choice in FPL

Chelsea vs. Arsenal - Florida Cup

This could be a doubtful one given that Kieran Tierney is probably the first choice left-back at Arsenal. However, the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal is hugely promising.

Zinchenko can score points from left-back, both attackingly and defensively. Even if Tierney starts off as first choice, Zinchenko can substitute him or come on as a midfielder.

Zinchenko is originally a midfielder, he plays at the position while representing his country Ukraine. There is one spot potentially up for grabs in Arsenal's midfield. If the Ukrainian is able to claim that, he will become indispensable.

Mikel Arteta, having formerly been assistant manager at Zinchenko's last club Manchester City, knows 'Zina's true potential. Listed as a defender at 5.0 in the latest version of the FPL, playing higher up the pitch will increase his chances of producing a higher attacking output.

