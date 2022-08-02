Best cheap strikers to buy in FPL 22/23

Last year, the forward options in the FPL were rather weak. Many wingers get profiled as midfielders, leading to a shortage of genuine attacking options for your FPL squad. This season, however, that is not the case.

Due to new arrivals to the league like Erling Haaland and transfers of players like Gabriel Jesus, there are choices again. The problem, however, is that most of these players are rather expensive in the game. This is natural as strikers provide direct points through scoring goals. Let’s look at some forward options who are priced 7.0 or below in FPL.

#5 Denis Undav

As per The Athletic, Neal Maupay might move to Salernitana who have bid £15 million for him. This means Brighton & Hove Albion's new signing Denis Undav might be their first-choice striker.

Everyone is aware that Brighton are a free-flowing side and their striker gets a lot of goalscoring chances. Undav certainly has the clinicality to finish those chances. Last season in the Belgian league, he scored 25 goals for surprise league leaders Union SG. Priced at only 5.5, Undav seems like a really low-risk acquisition who could provide a lot of FPL points.

#4 Julian Alvarez

Many people fear that Julian Alvarez will get lost in the shadow of Erling Haaland. They are two young strikers with a scary amount of potential but this is, after all, Alvarez's first time playing in Europe. But if the Community Shield game against Liverpool was anything to go by, there is no reason to be afraid.

City started with Haaland through the middle and Alvarez later came on to play as a right winger. The Norwegian looked lost but the Argentine was better and even scored. The point here is that Alvarez is probably going to play a lot, whether it be out wide or as a striker. Given that he's priced at 6.5, he should make it into many FPL squads.

#3 Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest are a historic English club and on their return to the Premier League, they have done well in the transfer market. Taiwo Awoniyi is perhaps the best of their signings.

Promoted teams often struggle to score goals and that is where the Nigerian striker will come in handy. Awoniyi was signed from Union Berlin, having scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga last season. With Forest using three defenders at the back, there will be a lot of crosses from the wing-backs for Awoniyi to feast on.

His experience in the Bundesliga and previous experience in the Liverpool youth setup puts him on this list over young teammate Brennan Johnson. Awoniyi is priced at 6.0 in FPL.

#2 Ivan Toney

Watford v Brentford - Premier League

Although last season was slightly disappointing from Ivan Toney in terms of FPL, he did well overall. Brentford's fortunes were often determined through his availability.

Seeing that he is still only priced at 7.0, he could be a good option. He still scored 12 goals last season and could have had a lot more assists had others in the team finished better. Toney's goalscoring record has been stellar in the last few years. After adjusting in his first year in the top flight, he could score a lot again this season.

#1 Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham United @WestHam All the way from Rome, Italy…



Welcome to West Ham United, Gianluca Scamacca! ✍️

It is a bit unusual to put a new signing into the starting XI straight away, but Gianluca Scamacca is just that good. West Ham United signing him in a market where a lot of big clubs are looking for strikers is a big coup for them. The Italian will provide everything that Michail Antonio has provided and more.

Scamacca's finishing sets him apart. He scored 16 goals last season for Sassuolo in the Serie A. Scamacca has been blessed with a scary ball-striking ability, almost reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. If West Ham continue to play like they have been, expect Scamacca to score loads of goals. He is priced at 7.0 in FPL this year.

