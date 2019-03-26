Best Footballers in the World: 10 Best over-32 players this season

Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

They say the prime years of a footballer is the silver line between 26 and 29 years of age. This is the time when the players have the perfect mix of youth and experience to make their mark on the game. Statistically, it is also the age where most players peak and are the most effective on the field.

Yet like in every phase of life, Football too is blessed with exceptions. As such, we have veterans and players reaching the twilight of their career who are still in their finest form and continue to make a mark in the world of football.

Today, we take a look at the best footballers in the world this season, who are over the age of 32 years. For the record, Lionel Messi is still 31 years old and as such, has not been considered for this list.

#10 James Milner (England, Manchester City)

Milner has been Mr Dependable for Liverpool

James Milner has appeared at right back, central midfield and the left midfield for Liverpool this season so far. He has 33 appearances already and the majority of them have been as the central midfielder. He has also been selected as the right back for quite a few games and has been stellar in both roles.

The Englishman has been great with his defending as well as his attacking play. And he has also contributed for his team in front of goal. The Englishman has already scored 8 goals and has registered 6 assists so far this season.

It is important to note the James Milner turned 33 in January this year. On the field, he has shown no signs of ageing though.

#9 Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia, AS Roma)

The former Manchester City man has been in crackling form so far

The former Manchester City man has been in crackling form so far. He has mostly appeared as the left back for his team, even though he is versatile enough to play in the midfield too.

The Serbian has been fantastic in the final third, where his excellent crosses have tormented the opposition. Kolarov is also adept at playing the final pass and it is not a wonder that he has 4 assists to his name too.

Kolarov has scored 8 goals from 34 games so far this season and all of them have come when playing as the left back. The Serbian is still quite handy with the ball at his feet. He turned 33 in November last year and has shown no signs of slowing down so far.

