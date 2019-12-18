Best La Liga XI of the decade

La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world of football

Fans across the world are always debating upon which league is truly the best in the world. The Premier League's competitiveness and entertainment, and the Bundesliga's style of football are appreciated by all football fans. The answer to this question will never be a unanimous choice - however, no one can question the dominance of La Liga in Europe this past decade.

With two of the best teams in the world (Real Madrid and Barcelona) competing in the La Liga Santander, other clubs such as Sevilla, Valencia and Atletico Madrid also make the Spanish first division a highly entertaining one. In the past ten years, teams from La Liga have made both the Champions League and the Europa League their playing ground, while dominating the FIFA World XI teams.

That comes as no surprise, given the quality of players which ply their trade in the competition. In this list, we take a look at the best of the best as we assemble the best La Liga playing eleven over the past ten years.

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak moved to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for the departing Thibaut Courtois in 2014. Signed for a fee of €16 million, the player was the most expensive goalkeeper in the league's history at the time. Five years later, his value has increased more than 500% due to his stint in the league.

Although Courtois himself deserves a mention, Oblak's consistency and his incredible shot-stopping skills make him an easy choice for this list. The Slovenian shot-stopper has been named La Liga's Best Goalkeeper for the past four seasons and is the most consistent keeper in Spain's first division, beating the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Keylor Navas for this spot.

Defence

Right-back - Dani Alves

Winner of 6 La Liga titles (four this decade), Dani Alves is quite simply the greatest fullback to play in the Spanish first division this decade. The Brazilian international was an integral part of the Barca team which dominated Europe and Spain, and his telepathy with a certain Argentine superstar is the stuff of legends.

The Brazilian's speed, technical ability and physical strength made him a massive asset for his team down the right-hand side. Alves was great on defence and could bombard forward like only a few other fullbacks ever have.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

No defender is more synonymous with La Liga than the current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. A mainstay of the Spanish top-flight, the centre-back is one of the best defenders of this generation and has accomplished everything in his career.

Ramos' ability in front of goal has proven crucial for Los Blancos over the past decade with the Spaniard chipping in with more than 37 league goals since the start of the 2010-11 season. He has won four La Ligas (two this decade) and has been named La Liga's best defender five times in the past ten years.

Centre-back - Gerard Pique

Often underrated due to his dynamic personality which attracts a lot of detractors, Gerard Pique's defensive ability and his importance to the Barcelona team cannot be understated. With six La Liga titles this decade, no single player has won the trophy more in that duration.

A rock in the Catalans' backline and a rallying figure for the club, the Spanish defender has been key to Barca's success over the past decade. He has also been named into the La Liga team of the season twice.

Left-back - Marcelo

Marcelo has been one of the best defenders of this generation. He has been named to the FIFPro World XI six times, the UEFA Team of the Year three times, and La Liga's Team of the Season in 2016. The left-back is one of the best fullbacks in the history of the game, and his chemistry with Real Madrid's forwards is second to none.

The Brazilian international has been a crucial part of every trophy which Real Madrid have won since his debut with the club, and he remains an integral part of their back four to this day. His inclusion here is without debate.

