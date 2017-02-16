Write an Article

Best of Kante Facts

The best tweets from N'Golo Kante's parody account.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar
Slapstick 16 Feb 2017, 18:07 IST
Even the real Kante cannot contain his laughter

From being a relatively unknown player at the start of last season to lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of it, N'Golo Kante has a come a long way in the world of football. Such has been the Frenchman’s performances that even Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't help but agree that he is the best player in the Premier League at the moment.

Nowadays, every special player has a parody account on Twitter and Kante is no different. Kante Facts is a parody account with more than 50,000 followers on Twitter. The account posts some hysterical facts about his inhuman abilities on the pitch as well as other humorous situations.  

Also read: Best of Deluded Brendan

Here are some of the best tweets from Kante Facts.

N’Golo Kante, The Revenant of the footballing world. 

 There’s not one footballer who can do this. 

Kante’s life changing interception. 

 Talk about self-annihilation at its worst.

Kante can just turn that back around by running back.

Imagine these two in the heart of the Chelsea midfield.

N’Golo Kante also has a charitable side to him.  

 

You might want to watch your step before you step on the ground, sorry Kante.

 

More of that when he comes back in the summer.

 

When the special come up with a last minute plan.

 

Let’s be honest, even big Sam never saw that coming.

 

All Wenger needs to do now is hit the gym and pump away.

 

Maybe Kante can carry him around the football pitch one day.

 

They say old habits never die, it's true in the case of Kante.

 

 

 

Recommended
Fetching more content...