Best of Kante Facts

The best tweets from N'Golo Kante's parody account.

Even the real Kante cannot contain his laughter

From being a relatively unknown player at the start of last season to lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of it, N'Golo Kante has a come a long way in the world of football. Such has been the Frenchman’s performances that even Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't help but agree that he is the best player in the Premier League at the moment.

Nowadays, every special player has a parody account on Twitter and Kante is no different. Kante Facts is a parody account with more than 50,000 followers on Twitter. The account posts some hysterical facts about his inhuman abilities on the pitch as well as other humorous situations.

Here are some of the best tweets from Kante Facts.

N’Golo Kante, The Revenant of the footballing world.

N'golo Kante has a grizzly bear rug in his living room. It's not dead, it's just afraid to move. #kantefacts — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 15, 2017

There’s not one footballer who can do this.

Some say when N'golo Kante lost his virginity, he won it back. #KanteFacts — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

Kante’s life changing interception.

Kante intercepted his mom's morning after pill before he was conceived. #KanteFacts — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

Talk about self-annihilation at its worst.

Leicester sold the league to Chelsea for £32m. #KanteFacts pic.twitter.com/x8Aw6XW5WP — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 7, 2017

Kante can just turn that back around by running back.

Kante's heat map for this season has accelerated global warming by 10 years. #KanteFacts — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

Imagine these two in the heart of the Chelsea midfield.

Kante would rock the Catalina Wine Mixer #KanteFacts pic.twitter.com/S64OhlWdrb — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

N’Golo Kante also has a charitable side to him.

N'Golo Kante's greatest ever achievement was getting Danny Drinkwater three England caps. #KanteFacts — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

You might want to watch your step before you step on the ground, sorry Kante.

70% of the Earth is covered by water. The rest is covered by Ngolo Kante #KanteFacts pic.twitter.com/zxDxk1DwPt — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) February 6, 2017

More of that when he comes back in the summer.

I'm delighted to announce Joe Hart as my new client, here's his reaction to signing for Agent Willie.pic.twitter.com/XwZP97AOmz — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) November 7, 2016

When the special come up with a last minute plan.

Let’s be honest, even big Sam never saw that coming.

We have released a short video of Sam Allardyce's rein as England Manager. pic.twitter.com/HdvVoa5zwa — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) September 27, 2016

All Wenger needs to do now is hit the gym and pump away.

BREAKING: Wenger auditioning to be Daniel Craigs body double in the next Bond Movie after getting all his deals done pic.twitter.com/LvbHMgwOSR — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) August 31, 2016

Maybe Kante can carry him around the football pitch one day.

We are also hearing that Jack Wilshere is keen for a move away from London Hospitals and experience something new. pic.twitter.com/vf75f2KNOw — Kante Facts (@KanteFacts_) August 29, 2016

They say old habits never die, it's true in the case of Kante.