Best performing forwards in FPL so far this season

Strikers have traditionally been the highest-point getters in the FPL. However, some changes in the game rules have seen many forwards like Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota amongst others get classified as midfielders.

It has made it tough for FPL managers to fill in the striker slots with point-scoring players. However, amongst those available, some strikers have done well this season to score points in plenty.

Here are the five best-performing strikers in FPL this season.

#5 Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United might have the richest owners in the world, but their on-field performances have been rather disappointing. Allan Saint-Maximin has been their best player so far. He is a real source of threat upfront for the Magpies.

He has a value of 6.6 and has 74 points to his name. This makes him the fifth best-performing striker in FPL. He has four goals and three assists along with a plethora of tricks in his kitty.

#4 Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy might be 35 and ageing, but his goals have not dried up. Being as reliant on pace and running as he is, it's surprising that he has nine league goals this season.

Leicester City are 10th in the league table and haven't been having a great season. They will be hoping their talisman is fit and firing to get back into European spots before the end of the season. Vardy costs 10.4 and has scored 79 points so far.

