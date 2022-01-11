Best performing midfielders in FPL so far this season

It will be a welcome change for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers when the Premier League returns later today. The PL was on a mini-break due to commitments in the FA and the Carabao Cup.

The FPL brings its own challenges every season. However, it has been even more difficult this term due to the Covid-19 uncertainties. Add to that the regular injuries and the current commitment of the African players to AFCON, and FPL managers will be left with hard choices to make.

The postponement of a select few games adds to the confusion as well. The season has been a topsy-turvy one for all FPL managers. However, certain midfielders have delivered all season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best performing midfielders in the Fantasy Premier League.

#5 Jarrod Bowen

The fifth best performing midfielder in FPL this season so far is Jarrod Bowen. He has already garnered 99 points. He is available for 6.7, making him a cost-effective option.

Bowen is a hard worker and as West Ham's most consistent attacker, he is extremely crucial for them. His three goals and seven assists have all come at important junctures, make him a good FPL asset as well.

#4 Diogo Jota

He has almost 1.5 million new managers since Gameweek 11



#FPL #WOLLIV SCOUT: Diogo Jota (£7.9m) ranks top for shots in the box and big chances over the last four matchesHe has almost 1.5 million new managers since Gameweek 11 SCOUT: Diogo Jota (£7.9m) ranks top for shots in the box and big chances over the last four matches 🎯He has almost 1.5 million new managers since Gameweek 11 📈#FPL #WOLLIV https://t.co/NnQzIdHj95

Diogo Jota might be the second top scorer in the Premier League but he is only the fourth best performing midfielder in FPL. The Portuguese is available for 8.1 and has earned 101 points so far.

Capable of playing centrally or on the left, Jota has added that extra bit of clinicality to Liverpool's frontline. Additionally, his understanding with Salah and Alexander-Arnold seems quite good which is important for him to continue performing.

