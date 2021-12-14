Best player from each of the top 6 Premier League clubs this season 

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been very exciting so far. The English top-flight is known for its high-octane action and unpredictability and it's safe to say that it has lived up to its billing in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Premier League title race has been blown wide open

Reigning European champions Chelsea were able to maintain their place at the top of the table from the start until a few weeks ago. They've not been at their best in recent weeks and both Manchester City and Liverpool have stolen a march on them and pushed them down to third.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the table with 38 points. Liverpool have 37 points while Chelsea have 36. This could be the most exciting title race we've had in the Premier League in quite a bit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best players from each of the top six Premier League sides this season.

#6 Arsenal - Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal got off to the worst start possible start in the 2021-22 Premier League season. They lost all of their first three league games and there was a lot of pressure on Mikel Arteta and his men.

However, the Gunners have been able to fight off the early onset of nerves and have bounced back decently. The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table and some of their young players have pounced upon the opportunity to shine.

21-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been a difference maker for Arsenal in a handful of games this season. The Englishman has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 Premier League appearances so far this term.

Squawka Football @Squawka Most Premier League goals & assists by U23 players so far this season:



◎ Mason Mount (10)

◉ Conor Gallagher (9)

◎ Trent Alexander-Arnold (8)

◎ Reece James (8)

◎ Emile Smith Rowe (7)



Young Lions. 🦁🦁🦁 Most Premier League goals & assists by U23 players so far this season:◎ Mason Mount (10)◉ Conor Gallagher (9)◎ Trent Alexander-Arnold (8)◎ Reece James (8)◎ Emile Smith Rowe (7)Young Lions. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/tk59q6SeY8

#5 Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Most Manchester United players have failed to cover themselves in glory this season. They enjoyed a fairly decent run in the first few weeks before plunging themselves into a state of disarray which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ultimately, the question of who has been the Red Devils' best player comes down to two individuals, namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. The latter has not exactly been able to assert his authority in games like he has in past seasons.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has singlehandedly won several points for Manchester United since his return to the club this summer. The Portuguese international is arguably the most clutch player in the world right now. He scored the winning goals in Manchester United's recent Premier League games against Arsenal and Norwich City.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 Premier League appearances so far.

#4 West Ham United - Michail Antonio

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

West Ham United finished sixth in the 2020-21 Premier League season. Just when we thought they had outdone themselves last term, David Moyes and co. have hit us with a fresh set of surprises.

They've beaten the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City in the league. They've beaten Manchester United and Manchester City in the League Cup. It just goes to show that they mean business. Moyes' side haven't lost by more than a single goal in any of their last 41 games.

Although he hasn't been at his best in recent weeks, West Ham United's early-season momentum largely came from Michail Antonio's exploits up top. The 31-year-old's hold-up play and decision-making in the final third helped the Hammers massively in the opening weeks of the season.

He currently has six goals and four assists to his name in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

