Best Premier League XI from Gameweek 5

The 2021-22 Premier League season provided us with plenty of drama on Matchday 5.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United remain level on points at the top of the table, though Manchester City lost ground following a goalless draw at the Etihad.

Elsewhere, Newcastle and Leeds played out an exciting 1-1 draw on Friday night, before Brentford won away at Wolves to claim all three points in Saturday's early kick-off.

Brighton managed to edge Leicester at home while Arsenal made it back-to-back victories with a 1-0 win at Burnley.

Norwich lost their fifth successive game after facing defeat against fellow newly-promoted side Watford, while Aston Villa thumped Everton 3-0 at home.

Plenty of Premier League players shone over the weekend

There were plenty of brilliant performances in the Premier League last weekend with players shining for their respective clubs to earn a positive result. But who among these players will make the cut for the Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3)? Let's have a look:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea - Manchester United

De Gea saved a last minute penalty

It doesn't get much better for a goalkeeper than saving a last-minute penalty to secure a win for your team. That's exactly what David De Gea did for Manchester United in the Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.

United were on the verge of securing a 2-1 away win thanks to a late Jesse Lingard goal. However, a cross struck Luke Shaw's hand, resulting in a penalty to the Hammers in second-half stoppage time.

Mark Noble, fresh off the substitute's bench, stepped up to try and equalize for the Irons, only to see his effort being saved brilliantly by De Gea. It was the Spaniard's first penalty save since 2016, after failing to keep out the last 40 spot-kicks against him.

Apart from that, De Gea also made a couple of crucial saves to keep Manchester United in the game. There was no clean sheet for the Spaniard but he was well and truly the hero of the day for the Red Devils.

Left-back: Marcos Alonso - Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Many people were surprised to see Marcos Alonso being used instead of Ben Chilwell in the Premier League by Thomas Tuchel this season. The 30-year-old has started all of Chelsea's games so far, with Chilwell not even playing a single minute in the Premier League. But the Spaniard once again showed on Sunday against Tottenham why he deserves to start ahead of the Englishman.

Alonso provided the assist for Thiago Silva's opener in north London, which came from a corner in Chelsea's 3-0 win. The Spaniard also created the most chances in the match (5), having a field day on the left hand side in the second-half.

He was also solid in the defensive part, making four interceptions and three clearances during the game.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇪🇸 Marcos Alonso so far this season for Chelsea:



🔵 5 Matches

⚽️ 1 Goal

🅰️ 1 Assist

🔑 2.4 Key Passes p/g

✋ 2.2 Interceptions p/g

💪 2 Tackles p/g

🚀 2.4 Clearances p/g



If Alonso continues to play like he did on Sunday, it will be difficult to see Chilwell replacing him at left-back anytime soon.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has been imperious for Liverpool in the Premier League since returning from injury and the centre-back reinstated his credentials against Crystal Palace last week.

Van Dijk was an immovable force at the back, winning seven out of seven aerial duels and making five clearances to preserve his side's clean sheet in the game. With Liverpool fielding a makeshift defense, the Dutchman marshaled the backline brilliantly while also guiding the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Dutchman even claimed an assist for his headed flick towards Mohamed Salah for the second goal, capping off a near-perfect display by him.

Centre-back: Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's win at Tottenham proved to be a tale of two halves as the west Londoners withstood early pressure to secure all three points following a dominating second-half display.

Thiago Silva was crucial in both aspects of Chelsea's win, producing vital interceptions in the first-half before breaking the deadlock with a wonderful header in the 49th minute.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto

74 touches

Won 5/6 duels & all 4 aerial duels

6 clearances

51/60 passes completed, 1 chance created

2 shots, both on target

Scored opening goal, becomes Chelsea's 2nd oldest PL scorer, after Drogba ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC 's Thiago Silva74 touchesWon 5/6 duels & all 4 aerial duels6 clearances51/60 passes completed, 1 chance created2 shots, both on targetScored opening goal, becomes Chelsea's 2nd oldest PL scorer, after Drogba ⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC's Thiago Silva

The Brazilian's late run and fine leap saw him meet Marcos Alonso's corner to open the scoring for Chelsea, setting the tone for a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Taking the majority of the post-match praise from fans and pundits alike, the 36-year-old showed why he is still one of the world's most trusted defenders.

Right-back: James Milner - Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

With Trent Alexander-Arnold having to drop out at the last-minute due to illness on Saturday morning, Jurgen Klopp decided to deploy James Milner at right-back. And the 35-year-old once again proved why he is known as one of the most versatile players in the Premier League.

Tipped to struggle against Wilfred Zaha, Milner put in an assured performance and stuck to his task selflessly, barely allowing the forward any freedom on the right-hand side.

The veteran won a game-high 10 duels while also completing the most passes in the match (62). No other player in the match made more crosses or tackles than Milner, while he also led the stats for distance covered and sprints. Incredible statistics for a footballer who is approaching two decades as a Premier League player.

