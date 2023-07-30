Best signing made by each top 6 Premier League club this summer

The transfer windows in the Premier League have evolved into crucial periods where clubs must act proactively and steadfastly due to the immense financial resources at their disposal.

With the league attracting significant revenue from broadcasting deals, sponsorships and global fan bases, clubs have access to substantial funds, leading to intense competition for top talents.

The Premier League top six are some of the wealthiest clubs in the world and every summer, they shell out huge sums of money to bolster their squad. If their transfer activity is not done meticulously and judiciously, there is every chance that they will get left behind.

The Premier League top six have been busy this summer as usual and have made some big signings that could seriously improve their fortunes in the upcoming season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best signing made by each top six Premier League club this season.

#6 Chelsea - Christopher Nkunku

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea had agreed a deal for Christopher Nkunku as early as last September. But the agreement was for a move this summer and it's a good piece of business for all parties involved.

RB Leipzig sold him for €60 million, which represents a €47 million profit for them after initially signing the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain for just €13 million in 2019. Nkunku is not an out-and-out striker but can play in multiple positions across the frontline.

At Chelsea, he could be a more dynamic and tenacious replacement for Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal this summer.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly

Following Leicester City's relegation to the Championship, several players were expected to depart the club. Chief among them was James Maddison, who was clearly too good to while away his time in the second tier of English football..

Maddison is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League. Technically gifted and blessed with quick thinking and vision, the Englishman can walk into the starting XI of most teams in the country.

He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances last term. That's why signing him up in the summer is a great piece of business for Tottenham. They now have a creative and proven Premier League player who can feed the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

#4 Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

One of the major reasons why Liverpool were a blunted force last season was that they failed to bolster their midfield department. They had an ageing midfield and there was a patent lack of energy in Liverpool's midfield as they struggled for the greater part of the 2022-23 season.

They have pulled off an absolute coup of sorts by signing 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €42 million. The 24-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last term and will be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mac Allister scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last term. He has Premier League experience and a bright future ahead of him and is therefore a great signing for Liverpool.

#3 Manchester United - Andre Onana

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Manchester United have made some really good signings this summer. Mason Mount is a great acquisition and despite his dip in form in the 2022-23 season, he should be able to bounce back and show just how good he is at United.

They've also agreed a deal with Atalanta for young striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old Danish centre-forward has a bright future ahead of him and his signing signals a shift in intent towards long-term planning for Manchester United.

But their most important signing this summer is Andre Onana. David de Gea is no longer the goalkeeper he once was and his shortcomings have greatly curtailed Manchester United in recent times. An upgrade was long due and United managed to sign the Cameroonian goalkeeper from Inter Milan for €52.5 million.

Onana is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers in the world. His ability with the ball at his feet is top-notch and the Red Devils finally have a goalkeeper who is, more or less, at par with the likes of Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes.

Onana was key to Inter Milan's run to the Champions League final last season and is in the form of his life right now.

#2 Arsenal - Declan Rice

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal have shown plenty of ambition this summer and securing the services of Declan Rice for a club record fee of €116.6 million outlined their intent. The Gunners weren't expected to rope Rice in ahead of teams like Manchester City or Liverpool who were also credited with an interest in him.

Arsenal had to break the bank to sign him but it was the right call. Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and is yet to hit his prime. He will vastly improve Arsenal's midfield and hopefully make them an even more dominant unit than they were last season.

#1 Manchester City - Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly

Chelsea were in desperate need of offloading some of their players before June 30 in order to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. They could have found themselves in serious trouble otherwise after the level of profligacy they displayed in the 2022-23 season.

As such, Chelsea were forced to sell one of the best players to title rivals Manchester City. It's excellent business for the Cityzens who needed to find a quality replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

Kovacic is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has plenty of experience under his belt as well. He will be a solid replacement for Gundogan.