Best U23 transfers of the 2022 January window

Football transfers have become increasingly expensive over the years. Hence, a large amount of effort is now invested by clubs in scouting systems.

These scouts look around for potential stars who can be bought by the club early on. It saves the team millions in transfer fees and wages. It is also exciting for fans to see a low-key transfer signing become a full-blown star at their club.

However, that does not mean all young players have low transfer values. Some of them are so good that they command high transfer prices despite their relative inexperience.

On that note, here are the best U23 transfers in the January 2022 window.

#5 Julian Alvarez - Transfer from River Plate to Manchester City

Every couple of years, a new South American wunderkid becomes the talk of the town. Players like Neymar, Sergio Aguero and Vinicius Jr. have recently been there in that position. Their transfers to Europe has been massive hits. The latest in line is Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine 21-year-old has been in the headlines over the last year or so due to his exploits for River Plate. Manchester City secured his transfer for €17 million. They have transferred him back to River Plate on loan until the end of the season.

Capable of playing in a variety of attacking positions, Alvarez has scored 27 and assisted a further 12 in 60 games across the Argentine league and Copa Libertadores. Once he settles in, City could be looking at their heir to Sergio Aguero.

#4 Amad Diallo - Transfer from Manchester United to Rangers

When United initially bought Amad Diallo there was a lot of hype and mystery around him. No one really knew what to expect from the new transfer as he hadn't played much senior football prior to the move.

A year on from the €21 million transfer, the statement is still true. In whatever limited time he has received on the pitch, the 19-year-old has impressed. He has been excellent for the U23 side as well.

Now on loan at Rangers, he has an opportunity to experience a run of consistent senior professional football. This will only help him develop into a star for the future.

