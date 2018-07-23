5 big money flops signed by Barcelona under Bartomeu’s leadership

Bartomeu has wasted a lot of money on bad signings

Football administrators, pundits, and fans will always say that there is no guarantee that a new signing will deliver. There are so many reasons why no matter the amount a player costs if conditions are not right, even the most expensive players will fail to deliver.

In the last decade, only Real Madrid has been as successful as FC Barcelona. The Catalans have emerged from the mediocre latter years of Josep Lluís Núñez and the disaster that was the Joan Gaspart era (2000-2003) to become truly successful under the reigns of Joan Laporta (2003-2010­), Sandro Rosell (2010-2014) and currently Josep Bartomeu.

Under the Bartomeu era, which officially began in January 2014, the Blaugrana has won an impressive total of 11 trophies including 3 La Liga and one UEFA Champions League title.

However, his reign has been one characterized by daft spending on a lot of players who have failed to add anything of value to the team. Having failed to learn from his past failures, the rumors about Barca offering £65m to Chelsea for a player like Willian have not come as a surprise.

Here is a look at 5 of the worst big money signings Barcelona has made under the stewardship of Bartomeu:

#5 Jeremy Mathieu (£18m from Valencia)

Mathieu never got going for Barca

When Carles Puyol announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2013-2014 season, a lot of Barcelonistas were apprehensive about his possible replacements.

This was understandable: Puyol had been captain fantastic, the leader who willed the team forward and who always gave 200% for the cause.

Luis Enrique had just been appointed as coach after the train wreck that was Gerald “Tata” Martino.

Somehow, Bartomeu and then sporting director had the brilliant idea that a 30-year-old Frenchman; Jeremy Mathieu was the answer.

Perhaps the thinking was that Mathieu’s left foot mixed with his physicality and strength would be the perfect element to combine with Gerard Pique’s possession-based and more intelligent style of defending.

The signing turned out to be an utter joke. The former French international was almost constantly injured playing only 91 times in 3 seasons at the club.

Whenever he played, he often appeared out of his depth and caused Culés no small amount of concern with his decision making.

