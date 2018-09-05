5 top teams looking for redemption after World Cup debacle

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 05 Sep 2018, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The UEFA Nations League offers redemption for some teams

Although France had fulfilled all expectations and won the World Cup in Russia, it wasn’t a vintage tournament for the world’s foremost nations. The 2018 Mundial was more about the rise of the underdog (Croatia), bad-but-now-good nations (England, Belgium) and the plucky underdogs (Sweden, Japan, hosts Russia).

Argentina was a disgrace under former manager Jorge Sampaoli and should have exited the tournament earlier than they did. Brazil was purposeful and methodical but never really sparkled before being knocked out by the Belgians.

Portugal was a team comprising of Cristiano Ronaldo and 22 cones, the defending European champions did little of note. Luis Rubiales, Julen Lopetegui and Fernando Hierro were culpable in the farce that torpedoed Spain’s chances.

The less said about 2014 champions Germany, the better as Die Mannschaft were so poor, it was a wonder that the team was able to get any points at all.

The UEFA Nations League (the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020) and the series of friendlies offer a chance for these nations to reset and start afresh. Here is a look at 5 nations which will be looking to press the reset button:

#5 Brazil

Brazil will be looking to build towards the next Copa America

Tite’s Canarinho weren’t exactly poor in Russia but truth be told, they failed to sparkle as a unit. Pre-World Cup, the Brazilians had been seen as one of the favourites due to their sparkling form in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The Brazilians had looked solid in defence and lethal in attack during the qualifiers. The trio of Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus had scored for fun while the defence looked stronger than ever. With minimum fuss, they had sailed through the first and second round in Russia drawing with Switzerland dispatching Costa Rica, Serbia, and Mexico before coming unstuck against Belgium.

Tite has named a much-changed squad for the friendlies against the USA and El Salvador with Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton), Paqueta (Gremio), Arthur (FC Barcelona) among the new kids expected to make debuts.

A LISTA COMPLETA! Estão aí os 24 jogadores que vestirão a Amarelinha nos próximos amistosos. #SeleçãoBrasileira encara EUA e El Salvador, nos dias 7 e 11 de setembro. #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/uNK1VOaBSf — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 17, 2018

There are recalls for the likes of Alex Sandro, Dede, and Fabinho who did not make the Russia 2018 squad. With an eye on the Copa America next year, it’s expected that Tite will use these games to fine-tune his squad (and test new players) as he seeks the winning formula.

1 / 5 NEXT