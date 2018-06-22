World Cup 2018: 5 players who should never play for Argentina again

Argentina's shambolic displays at the World Cup have shown the need for several players including Messi to leave the national set-up

Omene Osuya ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 15:11 IST 18.95K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Sampaoli's time as manager is surely up

Just 8 years after the debacle at the World Cup in South Africa, Argentina again suffered humiliation at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Like Diego Maradona, like Jorge Sampaoli. Both times, the Albiceleste have gone into these World Cups with the favourites tag around their teams as they looked to end the nation’s trophy drought (the last trophy was the Copa America in 1993).

However, both managers’ tactical ineptitude has contributed to their teams being torn apart by better organized, better coached European teams. While Maradona’s Argentina were ripped apart 4-0 by an upcoming German side led by Joachim Low, Sampaoli’s 2018 version just put up a shambolic display in a 3-0 hiding by Zlatko Dalic’s superb Croatian team.

Certain members of Sampaoli’s playing squad have covered themselves in excrement with their performances in Russia so far and with the equally incompetent Argentine Football Association (AFA) almost certain to sack the manager (if he doesn’t resign), wholesale changes will be needed.

Players like Javier Mascherano and the calamitous Willy Caballero are already on their way out as Russia 2018 was already scheduled to be their last involvement as national team players

Here are 5 players who should never again be invited to play for Argentina:

#5 Eduardo Salvio

The wide man has been useless for the team

What exactly is the point of the Benfica wide man? Is he a winger, a wingback, an attacker or what exactly? Such is the complexity of the issue that Sampoali’s decision to include the 28-year-old in his team was met with consternation by the Argentine public.

This is mainly due to the fact that the ex-Atletico Madrid youth player has done nothing either at club level or at the national level to justify his inclusion in an Argentina team that should have hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

In the two games at the World Cup, the words to use to describe his performances are anonymous and disappointing as he did nothing of note in the draw against Iceland and the nightmare against the very accomplished Croatia.

An average player who has looked good in fits and starts for a club notorious for selling its quality players every season, surely a team like the Albiceleste can do better than him.